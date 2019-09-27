Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

DHB spending millions of dollars on long haull trips

Friday, 27 September 2019, 8:55 am
Press Release: Letitia Isa

26 September 2019


Capital & Coast DHB spending millions of dollars on long haul business class trips

Capital and Coast DHB’s carbon footprinting has inadvertently revealed hundreds of long-haul business class trips being the DHBs second largest source of carbon emissions.

“This is significant not just in terms of money but carbon emissions,” says Letitia Isa who is standing for election to Capital and Coast DHB.

“At just under 5,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent emissions it’s like 304 return business class air trips to London calculated by a carbon offset tool suggested by the UK’s Guardian newspaper.

“That’s like 283 business class return flights to London for medical staff and 21 for management.

“It is not only the equivalent of more than one return business class flight to London each working day of the week but is one return business class flight for every 14 Senior Medical Officers; “who are eligible book their own travel and receive reimbursement from the DHB”.

“Medical education is important and I’m not saying no travel whatsoever, but it’s rich to demand action on climate change from the front of the airplane.

“My policy is to cap non-patient related CO2 emissions from air travel at no more than 1,750 tonnes; a two-thirds reduction. Doctors traveling premium economy instead of business would slash carbon emissions by 32% and costs by over half.

“If they travelled towards the rear of the plane instead of the front, it takes costs down by a fifth and carbon emissions by almost 47%.

“Through the use of technology and a cap on selective air travel, a two-thirds reduction in CO2 is obtainable. If we’re going to talk the talk then CCDHB, its board and senior staff must walk the walk.

“More so as the money saved can be reinvested into better patient food, free parking for friends or relatives who help patients and free public WiFi at DHB facilities.

“And that’s just one line item. Imagine what more can be saved,” Letitia Isa ended by saying.

For more information and for a copy of the CCDHB Board Report:

www.letitiaisa.nz

Emission Calculation Results

1 round-trip flight for 1 person

from to Flight class Flight type Aircraft type
Auckland AKL – Los Angeles, CA - Int'l LAX Business Scheduled Boeing 777-300ER
Los Angeles, CA - Int'l LAX – London – Heathrow LHR Business Scheduled Boeing 777-300ER
Your CO-emissions
Climate impact 15,761 kg CO
Your CO-Emissions in comparison

Your flight (per person)


kg 15,761

Emissions per capita per year (in India)
kg 1,600

Emissions for one car per year (12,000 km; middle class model)
kg 2,000

Climate compatible annual emissions budget for one person
kg 2,300

About Letitia Isa

As a mother and as a daughter whose family has been under CCDHB care, Letitia knows the difference between rhetoric and reality. This is her motivation to stand because the patient and family voice is missing from the highest tier of CCDHB; its Board. As a true independent, her policy platform is informed by experience where hospital systems trump patient outcomes. With a Senior Leadership Team background and experience working with technology, human resources and finance, she understands the DHB’s business and people dimension. Holding a Master in Business Administration and finance qualifications she offers governance experience too. Letitia was a focus on the patient and family experience build upon a DHB workforce that feels engaged. For more information visit www.letitiaisa.nz.


ends

