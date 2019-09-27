Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Medical Imaging Technologists to go on strike

Friday, 27 September 2019, 3:25 pm
Press Release: Canterbury DHB

27 September 2019

Medical Imaging Technologists to go on strike for two 24 hour periods from 7am Monday 30 September AND from 7am Wednesday 2 October

Canterbury DHB’s Medical Imaging Technologists (MITs) who are members of the APEX union will be on strike for two 24 hour periods from 7am on Monday 30 September to 7am 1 October, AND Wednesday 2 October until 7am Thursday 3 October.

MITs are the health care professionals who carry out a wide range of x-rays and scans.

Canterbury DHB Chief Medical Officer, Dr Sue Nightingale says anyone who has a pre-booked outpatient appointment that involves an x-ray or scan that has to be rebooked as a result of this industrial action, will be contacted by phone or text to reschedule their appointment. Once arranged, the new appointment will stand even if the strike doesn’t go ahead.

“As part of our contingency plans, services from some private providers will be used more extensively than usual. We may transport some hospital patients to a private provider for urgent scans or x-rays and we will be working closely with our Urgent Care and general practice partners to keep disruption to a minimum.

“This does mean that some people who are clinically stable may have to wait longer for an x-ray or scan, and we apologise in advance for that,” says Dr Nightingale.

Anyone who needs emergency care during the 24 hour period of the strike will receive it, including any x-rays or scans necessary for safe care. Canterbury DHB has an arrangement with the union that enables staff who may otherwise be on strike, to provide emergency care if needed.

It’s important to note that sonographers who provide ultrasound scans are not affected by this strike and will continue to work as normal.

Dr Nightingale stressed that anyone who needs health advice or care should continue to make their general practice team their first port of call 24/7.

“After hours you can call your own practice, even when they’re closed. Simply follow the instructions on the answerphone to be put through to a nurse who will provide free health advice and tell you what to do and where to go if you need to be seen.

“Of course, if it’s an emergency you should call 111 as usual,” Dr Nightingale said. “We will have staff available to ensure you will receive the care you need.”

ENDS

Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) is a Christchurch, New Zealand based hospital and healthcare provider for the Canterbury region of New Zealand. Our region extends from Kekerengu in the North, to Rangitata in the South and Arthurs Pass in the West and comprises the six Territorial Local Authorities of Kaikoura, Hurunui, Waimakariri, Christchurch City, Selwyn and Ashburton.

We collaborate with other health and disability organisations, stakeholders and our community to decide what health and disability services are needed and how to best use the funding we receive from Government to improve, promote and protect the health, wellbeing and independence of our population.

At the Canterbury DHB, our vision is to improve the health and wellbeing of people living in Canterbury.

