Free Speech Coalition Disappointed

Free Speech Coalition Disappointed to see Canterbury University’s about-face

27 September 2019

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Canterbury University’s about-face on neutral role regarding the controversial student law revue is a disappointing display of censorship.

“Two weeks ago, Canterbury University courageously declared that ‘it does not play the role of censor’. But now, by doling out punishment to the creators of the Canterbury Law Revue, the University is censoring in spades,” says Free Speech Coalition spokesperson Jordan Williams.

“Forcing community service and placing a stain on the creator’s academic record for what was really just a bad joke illustrates a disappointingly authoritarian streak.

“Canterbury’s flimsy assertion that it protects offensive speech is apparently mere lip service. Free speech is clearly not a valued by its administrators."

"Sadly, Canterbury University joins Massey University as a once proud institution and bastion of free speech, thought, and student culture giving in to paternalistic censorship."

ENDS

