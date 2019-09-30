MSAC welcomes mandatory ABS on motorcycles

The Motorcycle Safety Advisory Council (MSAC) welcomes the decision to make Anti-Lock Braking Systems (ABS) compulsory for motorcycles entering the fleet from April next year.

“This is a smart move,” says MSAC Chair Mark Gilbert, “and very pleasing to see the decision from the Transport Agency announced during Motorcycle Awareness Month.”

“ABS is proven technology – it saves lives – and we’re right behind decisions that contribute to making riders safer on our roads.”

Mr Gilbert says that technology is just one piece of the puzzle with MSAC focussing on five pillars of motorcycle safety, including rider skills, human factors (attitudes and behaviours), vehicle technology, personal protective equipment, and roads and roadsides.

“During Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month we’ve been encouraging riders to wear the right gear and upskill with Ride Forever on-road coaching. The courses help riders to master the ABS on their bikes amongst a number of other life-saving skills,’ Mr Gilbert says.

“We’ve also been reminding drivers to look twice for motorcyclists.”

For more information about ABS coming into effect from 1 April 2020, visit www.nzta.govt.nz/resources/rules/light-vehicle-brakes-2002-index/

To book a Ride Forever course, visit www.rideforever.co.nz/coaching/on-road-coaching

Ends





© Scoop Media

