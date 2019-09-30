Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

The Family Violence Help Survey

Monday, 30 September 2019, 10:19 am
Press Release: Auckland Disability Law


Family violence in Aotearoa New Zealand is a serious and prevalent issue. Currently Aotearoa New Zealand has some of the highest level of family violence in the world. One of the issues is the difficulties people experiencing family violence have accessing information or help. ADL clients face huge challenges being able to get that information and help in accessible forms that works for them.

The Ministry of Social Development has got increased funding for family violence services. They are working with key partners to improve support services for people experiencing family violence and to allow easier access to information. They are working with the National Collective of Independent Women’s Refuges who have created a Family Violence Help Survey.


The Family Violence Help Survey
This is your chance to share your experiences and suggestions about:

• Access to Information: How easy is it to search for information online regarding family violence? Does the information provided accommodate your disability?

• Access to Help: How easy is it to contact a support service to provide help to you? Do support services communicate with you in an accessible way?

• Problems: What sort of the problems do you think there are for people experiencing family violence when it comes to accessing help or information?

• Solutions: What are the solutions that would accommodate disabled people and their access to information and help? What would this mean for disabled people experiencing family violence?

To complete the online survey, using SurveyMonkey, go to the Family Violence Help Survey

The survey closes Sunday 27 October 2019.

Information about the Survey

The survey is anonymous. No identifying data will be shared in the survey results and its report. The survey results will be used by the National Collective of Independent Women’s Refuges and their project partners to improve access to information and help for people experiencing family violence.

The survey will take about 5 to 10 minutes. You can choose from pre-set answers already included or give your own answers. You will be asked to comment on the difficulties in accessing information and help around family violence, the solutions that would help, and the outcomes that should arise. You can choose which questions to complete.


NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


