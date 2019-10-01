NZers Celebrate Vegetarian Awareness Month

1 October is World Vegetarian Day, and October is Vegetarian Awareness Month.

To celebrate World Vegetarian Day on 1 October, the NZ Vegetarian Society has announced the finalists for itsThink Kind student competition on its website: http://www.vegetarian.org.nz/vegetarian-events/think-kind-2019/2019-think-kind-competition-winners/.

Students from across the country were encouraged to use their unique talents to help the animals. We received more than 200 entries from around 30 schools! Among the final entries are a website, a beach cleaning initiative that made the front page of the local newspaper, and even a Scratch coding project!

Now, it's time to choose a winner. You can vote for your favourite entry online:

http://www.vegetarian.org.nz/vegetarian-events/think-kind-2019/2019-think-kind-competition-winners/

Viktória Lencsés Spear, one of the Think Kind judges, says, 'We were so impressed with the entries we received this year, and with the number of schools that participated. We had almost twice as many entries as last year - and the effort the students put into their projects was unbelievable. We had everything from letters to the Prime Minister to a song sung in from of the whole class. It was tough choosing the finalists. I’m glad the winner is decided by a people's choice vote, because I don't think I'd be able to choose!'

Voting closes 31 October, and the winner will be announced on 1 November. The winner of the People's Choice award will win $1,000 for their school, donated by Linda McCartney’s. Other prizes have been donated by Hell, Proper Crisps, Goodness Me, and New Way.

To celebrate Vegetarian Awareness Month, the NZ Vegetarian Society is sharing 31 world recipes across the month of October - that's one recipe a day, every day! You'll find delicious meal ideas, such as a 'veganised' Māori Boil-Up, a Kolokithakia Tiganita from Greece, and a Peanut Soup from Mali.

http://www.vegetarian.org.nz/vegetarian-events/world-vegetarian-month/31-vegan-recipes-from-the-worlds-tastiest-cuisines/

Viktória Lencsés Spear says, 'Vegetarianism is growing rapidly in New Zealand, but other parts of the world have had meat-free cuisines for centuries. Our wonderful volunteers have shared authentic recipes from around the world. Most of these recipes were traditionally vegan, but some were meat-based recipes that have been 'veganised'. We have collected 31 recipes from 31 different countries to share with you - one for each day of October. Wherever you’re from, whatever food you like can be made vegetarian!'

This Sunday, 6 October, there will be an Easy Vegan Cooking Demo. This event is a partnership between the NZ Vegetarian Society and the Taiwanese Women's Association.

Event: Easy Vegan Cooking Demo

Location: Theosophy Centre, 4 Warborough Ave, Epsom, Auckland

Date: Sunday 6 October

Time: 11am – 2pm

Location: 10 Warborough Ave, Epsom

Cost: $5

Aucklanders are encouraged to come along. The event will give inspiration to vegetarians and meat-eaters alike.

Register online at https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/veg-cooking-demonstration/auckland



