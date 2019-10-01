Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

NZers Celebrate Vegetarian Awareness Month

Tuesday, 1 October 2019, 8:37 am
Press Release: NZ Vegetarian Society

1 October is World Vegetarian Day, and October is Vegetarian Awareness Month.

To celebrate World Vegetarian Day on 1 October, the NZ Vegetarian Society has announced the finalists for itsThink Kind student competition on its website: http://www.vegetarian.org.nz/vegetarian-events/think-kind-2019/2019-think-kind-competition-winners/.

Students from across the country were encouraged to use their unique talents to help the animals. We received more than 200 entries from around 30 schools! Among the final entries are a website, a beach cleaning initiative that made the front page of the local newspaper, and even a Scratch coding project!

Now, it's time to choose a winner. You can vote for your favourite entry online:

http://www.vegetarian.org.nz/vegetarian-events/think-kind-2019/2019-think-kind-competition-winners/

Viktória Lencsés Spear, one of the Think Kind judges, says, 'We were so impressed with the entries we received this year, and with the number of schools that participated. We had almost twice as many entries as last year - and the effort the students put into their projects was unbelievable. We had everything from letters to the Prime Minister to a song sung in from of the whole class. It was tough choosing the finalists. I’m glad the winner is decided by a people's choice vote, because I don't think I'd be able to choose!'

Voting closes 31 October, and the winner will be announced on 1 November. The winner of the People's Choice award will win $1,000 for their school, donated by Linda McCartney’s. Other prizes have been donated by Hell, Proper Crisps, Goodness Me, and New Way.

To celebrate Vegetarian Awareness Month, the NZ Vegetarian Society is sharing 31 world recipes across the month of October - that's one recipe a day, every day! You'll find delicious meal ideas, such as a 'veganised' Māori Boil-Up, a Kolokithakia Tiganita from Greece, and a Peanut Soup from Mali.

http://www.vegetarian.org.nz/vegetarian-events/world-vegetarian-month/31-vegan-recipes-from-the-worlds-tastiest-cuisines/

Viktória Lencsés Spear says, 'Vegetarianism is growing rapidly in New Zealand, but other parts of the world have had meat-free cuisines for centuries. Our wonderful volunteers have shared authentic recipes from around the world. Most of these recipes were traditionally vegan, but some were meat-based recipes that have been 'veganised'. We have collected 31 recipes from 31 different countries to share with you - one for each day of October. Wherever you’re from, whatever food you like can be made vegetarian!'

This Sunday, 6 October, there will be an Easy Vegan Cooking Demo. This event is a partnership between the NZ Vegetarian Society and the Taiwanese Women's Association.

Event: Easy Vegan Cooking Demo

Location: Theosophy Centre, 4 Warborough Ave, Epsom, Auckland

Date: Sunday 6 October

Time: 11am – 2pm

Location: 10 Warborough Ave, Epsom

Cost: $5

Aucklanders are encouraged to come along. The event will give inspiration to vegetarians and meat-eaters alike.

Register online at https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/veg-cooking-demonstration/auckland


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from NZ Vegetarian Society on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Protest: Defence Industry Forum Canned

The Defence Industry Association's event has been the focus of demonstrations from groups who say it's a weapons expo.

At last year's forum in Palmerston North people were arrested for assaulting the police, and eight others were arrested for disruption.

The association chairperson, Andrew Ford, said the reasons for this year's cancellation includes wanting to protect delegates from aggressive protesters, the cost of the forum and the success they have had with smaller, more targeted forums. More>>

 

New Discounts, App: Upgrade For SuperGold Card

New Zealand’s over 65s now have easier ways to find SuperGold discounts and more places to use their card, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Minister for Seniors Tracey Martin announced today. More>>

'Abstain Or Die': Lives At Risk As Ball Ignores Evidence

Darroch Ball, Law and Order Spokesperson for New Zealand First, does not support drug checking as a harm reduction strategy and is currently blocking a clarification of the Misuse of Drugs Act that would allow the service to be implemented nationally... More>>

Ad Nauseam: The Parliament Video Advertising Ban

The National Party have recently been warming up for the coming election campaign with “attack ads”. Clips from Parliament TV edited particularly for social media... They are also very obviously against Parliament’s rules. More>>

ALSO:

The Kids: Greens Announce Plan To Extend The Voting Age

The Green Party has added voting at 16 to the Green Party priorities for electoral reform set out in Golriz Ghahraman’s Strengthening Democracy Bill... “They’re allowed to leave home, learn to drive, work and pay taxes, they should be allowed to elect politicians making decisions about their future”. More>>

Big: 170,000 New Zealanders Strike For Climate

From large cities to small towns, strikes were held in 45 locations around the country. 80,000+ people attended the Auckland strike, which was held in collaboration with 4TK - 4 Tha Kulture. 40,000+ people attended the Wellington strike, which was co-hosted by the 350.org Pacific Climate Warriors. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 