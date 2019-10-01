Action on World Farmed Animals Day



Animal activists from the worldwide Animal Save movement will be holding vigils outside slaughterhouses tomorrow to mark World Farmed Animals Day, held each year on October 2nd, Gandhi’s birthday.

Activists in Wellington, Christchurch, Nelson and Whanganui will be joining tens of thousands of others all over the world to remember animals who are farmed for food, fur, hide and other reasons.



Each year an estimated 70 billion cows, pigs, chickens, turkeys and other sentient land-based animals are caged, deprived, drugged, mutilated, macerated and slaughtered for food. If you count the amount of sentient aquatic animals caught, wounded and suffocated, then the number climbs to the trillions.

The message of the activists is that in this day and age we don’t have to be killing animals for food. Science has shown that farmed animals are sentient, have complex social relations and emotions. We don’t have to kill them for food, so morally, we shouldn’t be doing it.

END

© Scoop Media

