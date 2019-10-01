PM must strip Jones of forestry portfolio
Tuesday, 1 October 2019, 10:42 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
PM must strip Jones of forestry portfolio after promising
‘utu’ on whistle-blowers
1 OCTOBER 2019
The
Prime Minister must strip Shane Jones of his Forestry
portfolio in light of his comments of “utu” on the
sector’s whistle-blowers, says the New Zealand
Taxpayers’ Union.
Taxpayers’ Union
Executive Director Jordan Williams says, “The Prime
Minister was right to rebuke the Minister for using taxpayer
money as a political cudgel. But, instead of apologising to
the public, he’s now threatening ‘utu’ on the
whistleblower.”
“Shane Jones is acting like a
wannabe-despot.”
“This isn’t the first time
that Shane Jones has bullied business, been rebuked by the
Prime Minister, and then doubled down. In June, he said he would
try to tone down his behaviour. He hasn’t, and he needs to
face real consequences.”
“The Prime Minister
must reassure taxpayers that Government Ministers who
exploit their position to bribe industry will be punished,
not just prodded with
words.”
ENDS
New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste
The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz
