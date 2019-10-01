Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

PM must strip Jones of forestry portfolio

Tuesday, 1 October 2019, 10:42 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

PM must strip Jones of forestry portfolio after promising ‘utu’ on whistle-blowers

1 OCTOBER 2019


The Prime Minister must strip Shane Jones of his Forestry portfolio in light of his comments of “utu” on the sector’s whistle-blowers, says the New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union.

Taxpayers’ Union Executive Director Jordan Williams says, “The Prime Minister was right to rebuke the Minister for using taxpayer money as a political cudgel. But, instead of apologising to the public, he’s now threatening ‘utu’ on the whistleblower.”

“Shane Jones is acting like a wannabe-despot.”

“This isn’t the first time that Shane Jones has bullied business, been rebuked by the Prime Minister, and then doubled down. In June, he said he would try to tone down his behaviour. He hasn’t, and he needs to face real consequences.”

“The Prime Minister must reassure taxpayers that Government Ministers who exploit their position to bribe industry will be punished, not just prodded with words.”

ENDS


