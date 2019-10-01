Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Cancer medicines need to be part of the plan

Tuesday, 1 October 2019, 10:57 am
Press Release: Breast Cancer Aotearoa Coalition

BCAC is extremely disappointed to read that access to cancer medicines does not appear to be a priority for New Zealand’s new cancer control agency according to its national director, Diana Sarfati, in a recent interview.

‘The new cancer agency represents a great opportunity to improve cancer care and outcomes, and it should have people at its heart’, says BCAC Chair Libby Burgess. ‘We are hoping that it will be an inclusive organisation that values the wisdom and contributions of New Zealanders with lived experience of cancer’.

Medical oncology is a vital component in the treatment of the vast majority of diagnosed cancers. For example, breast cancer specialists have stated that medicines play a central role in curing early breast cancer and substantially prolonging life and improving quality of life in advanced breast cancer. ‘That the agency’s director does not consider cancer medicines to be a high priority is alarming’, says Libby.

While everyone agrees that cancer prevention is the ideal, it’s just not possible for many types of cancer, and it does nothing for the thousands of New Zealanders who are already living with advanced cancer. ‘They just want access to the proven life-extending medicines that are available in other countries. It will be disappointing if this new agency, in which we all have high hopes, doesn’t deliver improvements across the entire cancer pathway, including to those who already have cancer.’

‘Diana Sarfati’s comment that it is hard to tell the difference between ‘over-hyped treatments and genuine breakthroughs’ is simply wrong’, says Libby. ‘New Zealand patients with advanced cancer are only asking for access to the medicines their oncologists recommend. These medicines have been shown to be effective in rigorous clinical trials and are the standard of care in other countries. I’m surprised that Dr Sarfati is not aware of this’, she says. ‘No-one is asking for unproven treatments.’

‘It is worrying that the new agency’s director appears to believe that New Zealand’s position as last of 20 OECD countries for access to new medicines is acceptable. We were hoping the agency would be aspirational in getting modern treatments to New Zealand patients’, says Libby. ‘Our medicines budget is woefully inadequate – New Zealand spends just $212 per capita on medicines, compared to $466 in Australia and the OECD average of $951. We are not a poor country. New Zealanders should not have to put up with severe rationing when it comes to cancer treatments.’

BCAC encourages all New Zealanders to sign the Patient Voice Aotearoa petition calling for doubling of the medicines budget and reform of PHARMAC.

https://www.parliament.nz/en/pb/petitions/document/PET_91080/petition-of-malcolm-mulholland-for-patient-voice-aotearoa


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Breast Cancer Aotearoa Coalition on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Protest: Defence Industry Forum Canned

The Defence Industry Association's event has been the focus of demonstrations from groups who say it's a weapons expo.

At last year's forum in Palmerston North people were arrested for assaulting the police, and eight others were arrested for disruption.

The association chairperson, Andrew Ford, said the reasons for this year's cancellation includes wanting to protect delegates from aggressive protesters, the cost of the forum and the success they have had with smaller, more targeted forums. More>>

 

New Discounts, App: Upgrade For SuperGold Card

New Zealand’s over 65s now have easier ways to find SuperGold discounts and more places to use their card, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Minister for Seniors Tracey Martin announced today. More>>

'Abstain Or Die': Lives At Risk As Ball Ignores Evidence

Darroch Ball, Law and Order Spokesperson for New Zealand First, does not support drug checking as a harm reduction strategy and is currently blocking a clarification of the Misuse of Drugs Act that would allow the service to be implemented nationally... More>>

Ad Nauseam: The Parliament Video Advertising Ban

The National Party have recently been warming up for the coming election campaign with “attack ads”. Clips from Parliament TV edited particularly for social media... They are also very obviously against Parliament’s rules. More>>

ALSO:

The Kids: Greens Announce Plan To Extend The Voting Age

The Green Party has added voting at 16 to the Green Party priorities for electoral reform set out in Golriz Ghahraman’s Strengthening Democracy Bill... “They’re allowed to leave home, learn to drive, work and pay taxes, they should be allowed to elect politicians making decisions about their future”. More>>

Big: 170,000 New Zealanders Strike For Climate

From large cities to small towns, strikes were held in 45 locations around the country. 80,000+ people attended the Auckland strike, which was held in collaboration with 4TK - 4 Tha Kulture. 40,000+ people attended the Wellington strike, which was co-hosted by the 350.org Pacific Climate Warriors. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 