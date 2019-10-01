AVCA Parliamentary Petition & Voices of Vapers

1 October 2019

Aotearoa Vapers Community Advocacy (AVCA), representing the over 100,000 users of electronic cigarettes in New Zealand, have launched a successful parliamentary petition that already has over 15,000 signatures, one week post launch addressing Hon Jenny Salesas comments regarding restricting flavours in nicotine e liquid to menthol, mint and tobacco.

The vapers of New Zealand are not going to sit idly by and are gearing for battle with the Minister of Health, Hon David Clark and the Associate Minister of Health, Hon Jenny Salesa. Hon Salesa announced last month that she is set to introduce the Smoke-free Environments (Vaping) Amendment Bill in Parliament in the coming weeks. As the initiators of said regulation, AVCA is fully supportive of the implementation of risk proportionate regulation of e cigarettes and nicotine e liquid as a consumer product for the Adult/R18 population of both smokers and vapers.

“The Ministry of Health has indicated the proposed regulations will prohibit harmful ingredients, set quality standards for ingredients, as well as set standards for R18, advertising and nicotine levels.” said Nancy Loucas one of the directors of AVCA. “ This is long overdue. In recent years, working with the independent industry here in Aotearoa, AVCA had implemented a Consumer Bill of Rights that the vendors have utilised towards self regulation of the industry. This has led to consumer safety, confidence and a growing cohort of smokers who have switched off combustible tobacco.” says Ms. Loucas.

However, the call for restriction of flavours comes in direct opposition to local research done by the University of Auckland, the head of ASH NZ Dr. Robert Beaglehole, as well as advice by the Health Promotion Agency and the Ministry of Health “Vaping Facts” website. It has also riled up the over 100,000 vapers of New Zealand who see this dictate from Hon Salesa being not only misguided, but also misinformed and dangerous policy not in the interest of public health. “We will fight this, as a group, a community of adults who have chosen harm reduction over death; this is about life and death”. said Ms. Loucas

AVCA is a health education charitable trust board, operated by volunteers, all of whom are former smokers. AVCA has no vested financial interests or ties to the tobacco, pharmaceutical or independent Vape industry. AVCA collaborates openly and transparently with any and all interested parties domestically and internationally in the education and provision of information on Tobacco Harm Reduction for adult smokers.

www.avca.org.nz

/end





© Scoop Media

