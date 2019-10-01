Awful business confidence needs to be met by tax cuts
Tuesday, 1 October 2019, 12:08 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
1 OCTOBER 2019
With continued awful business confidence
from NZIER, the Government needs to take a new approach,
says the New Zealand Taxpayers’
Union.
Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Louis
Houlbrooke says, “NZIER is now suggesting annual economic
growth could fall below 1 percent later this year. That
would be an awful result – after accounting for population
growth New Zealanders would almost certainly be going
backwards. The Government’s current approach has been a
huge failure and a new approach is needed. Tax relief for
workers and businesses would put some heat into the economy
and encourage growth and investment.”
“Tax relief in
particular would be effective because, unlike big Government
projects like KiwiBuild, it takes effect very quickly. With
the economy deteriorating so quickly, speed is
essential.”
ENDS
© Scoop Media
New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste
