Commission is impressed by the public’s response

Wednesday, 2 October 2019, 1:33 pm
The Royal Commission is impressed by the public’s response to the opportunity to have a say and grateful to all those who contributed during the three-month submission process.

“I’d like to thank everyone who took the time to make a submission and contribute to our inquiry,” said Royal Commission Chair, Sir William Young. “Close to 1,100 submissions have come from people and organisations across New Zealand and from overseas.”

“Many submissions we received were articulate, considered, well-reasoned and heartfelt. We appreciate the time and effort submitters went to in order to share their views, insights and in some cases evidence, with us,” said Member Jacqui Caine.

The Royal Commission cannot make the submissions publicly available; but can confirm many submitters expressed deep dismay that the 15 March 2019 attack could happen in New Zealand and supported the call to ensure everything is done to try and prevent an act like this ever happening again.

“This shared-view echoes the Royal Commission’s central purpose and reminds us how deeply disturbing the events of 15 March are in New Zealand’s history,’ says Jacqui Caine.

Some personal views expressed in submissions include:

• questions raised about why the accused wasn’t detected before the attack
• concerns about widespread racism and discrimination in communities, workplaces and institutions
• lack of response to complaints about racism or discrimination
• the role of media in shaping public opinion
• call for increased monitoring of social media
• criticisms of recent firearms law reforms
• need to recognise and address emerging extremist threats
• ideas for building a more inclusive and safer New Zealand.

Submissions were received from a wide range of people and organisations, including members of the public, community groups, experts, academics, special interest groups, and faith-based organisations.

“We are very pleased to have a wide range of views from a cross-section of New Zealand society,” says Jacqui Caine.

“Every submission is carefully read and analysed and will be considered alongside other evidence the Royal Commission is collecting through interviews, inquiries and community engagement,” said Sir William.

Visit www.christchurchroyalcommission.nz or call 0800 222 987 for more information.


