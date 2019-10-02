Stats NZ shows urban & rural NZers agree on water pollution



Results of the General Social Survey highlighted today by Stats NZ today show that urban and rural New Zealanders agree on freshwater pollution, say freshwater campaigners.

“Information on the General Social Survey 2018 released today by Stats NZ today shows that urban and rural New Zealanders agree that the health of the country’s waterways is a major issue for the country,” says Choose Clean Water spokesperson Marnie Prickett.

“The survey also shows that urban and rural New Zealanders identify the same major causes of water pollution, farming activities, and waste and stormwater discharge.”

The results of the General Social Survey show that 80 per cent of the total population say that freshwater pollution is an issue for the country. That number is slightly higher in the rural population, at 84 per cent.

In both urban and rural populations, farming activities is most commonly identified as the main reason for cause of problems with the state of our waterways, wetlands and aquatic life. Sewage and stormwater discharges are the second most commonly identified cause.

“This shows that, while some loud voices would seek to divide us on the issue of freshwater pollution, New Zealanders are united and all of our communities want to see their water cleaned up.”

“The Government must stay committed to its freshwater policy reform and not let those loud voices seeking to protect high polluting activities risk our future and the health of our water.”

