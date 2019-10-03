Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Pay jolt for ECE Teachers

Thursday, 3 October 2019, 1:17 pm
Press Release: Whanau Manaaki Kindergartens

He Whānau Manaaki, one of the largest kindergarten associations in the country, fully supports the call for a “pay jolt” for qualified registered ECE teachers working in the wider ECE sector.

The newly launched “ECE Voice” campaign by NZEI is calling for increased pay for ECE teachers.

“Kindergarten teachers worked hard to achieve pay parity with their primary teacher colleagues, and as such, enjoy good terms and conditions. Such terms and conditions need to be extended to teachers across the ECE sector” says Chief Executive Amanda Coulston.

“But with only 57% of staff in ECE being qualified and registered teachers, having 100% qualified registered teachers in all regulated positions needs to remain a key focus of Government and the sector. A key indicator of quality is qualified registered teachers, and if we want to have a high quality, professionalised early learning system where teachers are recognised with pay like their school colleagues, 100% qualified teachers, and funding to provide that must remain a priority”.

Current regulations are woefully minimal in that only 50% of staff are required to be qualified, registered teachers. Qualified, registered teachers must abide by the Teaching Council standards and abide by a Code of Ethics, and so if all centres were required to have 100% qualified registered teachers, some of the huge variations in quality and safety would be significantly reduced.

“Research shows that qualified teachers have the knowledge and attitudes to see the world from children’s perspective and to provide the warm and stimulating environment they need to cater for their emotional, physical, intellectual and spiritual welfare.”

ends


"Levels Playing Field": Government Responds To Electricity Price Review

Consumers will benefit from changes to the electricity market that will see a level playing field for smaller independent retailers, greater transparency over the big power companies, increased competition in the market and more support for consumers to shop around for better deals, Minister Megan Woods has announced.

The changes announced today include:
• Supporting new and independent retailers by requiring the big power companies to sell into the wholesale market at affordable rates.
• Extending discount rates to all customers
• A pilot scheme to help customers who have not switched power providers before to shop around for better deals... More>>

 

Cook Voyage: UK Govt's Expression Of Regret To Gisborne Iwi

Gisborne iwi say the unprecedented expression of regret by the British government for the harm caused when James Cook arrived in New Zealand in 1769 opens a new chapter in their history. More>>

Gordon Campbell: Could A Kiwi Boris Suspend Parliament?

Two experts cited by the Herald both seem to agree that our courts couldn’t reach such a decision here, because our laws would expressly rule it out. If they’re right, we’re in trouble. More>>

New Discounts, App: Upgrade For SuperGold Card

New Zealand’s over 65s now have easier ways to find SuperGold discounts and more places to use their card, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Minister for Seniors Tracey Martin announced today. More>>

Protest: Defence Industry Forum Canned

The association chairperson, Andrew Ford, said the reasons for this year's cancellation includes wanting to protect delegates from aggressive protesters, the cost of the forum and the success they have had with smaller, more targeted forums. More>>

'Abstain Or Die': Lives At Risk As Ball Ignores Evidence

Darroch Ball, Law and Order Spokesperson for New Zealand First, does not support drug checking as a harm reduction strategy and is currently blocking a clarification of the Misuse of Drugs Act that would allow the service to be implemented nationally... More>>

Judgment: Canadian Racist Cancellation Complaint Dismissed

On 6 July 2018, RFAL cancelled an event scheduled to be held at the Bruce Mason Centre on 3 August 2018, citing health and safety considerations. The event offered a variety of priced engagements with two speakers, but was the subject of objections and threatened protest action... The applicants’ claim is dismissed. More>>

Ad Nauseam: The Parliament Video Advertising Ban

The National Party have recently been warming up for the coming election campaign with “attack ads”. Clips from Parliament TV edited particularly for social media... They are also very obviously against Parliament’s rules. More>>

The Kids: Greens Announce Plan To Extend The Voting Age

The Green Party has added voting at 16 to the Green Party priorities for electoral reform set out in Golriz Ghahraman’s Strengthening Democracy Bill... “They’re allowed to leave home, learn to drive, work and pay taxes, they should be allowed to elect politicians making decisions about their future”. More>>

