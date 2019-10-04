CEAC ask where is our promised Gisborne rail?

We all know that ‘Climate change’ is happening.

On 1st October during last week’s ‘climate change action week’ CEAC challenged Government with “CEAC say’s - Climate change is here - act now”.

CEAC asks Government to finally commit to honouring their pledge and promise from 2016 to restore the Gisborne rail when ‘next in Government’.

https://www.labour.org.nz/labour_s_transport_plan_will_get_new_zealand_moving

http://gisborneherald.co.nz/localnews/2535803-135/three-parties-say-fix-rail

• CEAC applauds Government considering to offer subsidises to scrap older cars. http://www.scoop.co.nz/stories/HL1910/S00014/govt-considers-scrapping-old-cars-to-modernise-vehicle-fleet.htm

• Perhaps Government should also offer subsidies to use rail also here?

• Rail will offer the lowest emissions of any land transport modally available today.

• All road vehicles have ‘synthetic oil based tyres’ that produce immense amounts of tyre dust (micro-plastics) which is toxic to humans/mammals and our environment, causing immense damage to our environment by polluting our waterways. https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/app.45701

• (QUOTE) “According to the Rubber Manufacturers Association, each tire produced takes 7 gallons of oil” https://ec.europa.eu/environment/integration/research/newsalert/pdf/277na4_en.pdf

• According to the European Commission Environmental Integration Research the road dust (tyre dust) evidence is confirmed under the heading “Road dust; an overlooked pollutant.”

• Tyre dust is now responsible for being found on polar ice/snow caps increasing melting of our polar regions. https://www.stuff.co.nz/science/115098866/exceptionally-rare-warming-above-antarctica-may-be-affecting-nzs-weather

• Rail is a clean transport mode with no wheel pollution due to steel wheels on a steel track.

• Rail is now becoming globally electric powered, (Germany) has the first EV trains operational now, with very low emissions.

Clearly climate change is here. – Government must act now.

