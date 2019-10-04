Lockout - workers at Godfrey Hirst shut out
Friday, 4 October 2019, 10:32 am
Press Release: First Union
Lockout - workers at Godfrey Hirst shut out after fighting
for living wage
Carpet workers at Godfrey Hirst have
been locked out by their employer after a breakdown in
negotiations over their denial of a living wage for all
staff.
Fifty locked-out workers will be on strike outside
the store today in Wiri, Auckland, fighting for their
futures.
Expect a loud and energetic picket line with
workers reacting to the lockout with disbelief and
frustration.
ends
© Scoop Media
Putting Workers First
FIRST Union is New Zealand's second-largest private sector trade union.
Formed in 2011 after the merger between the National Distribution Union and Finsec, FIRST Union represents 27,000 workers in the Finance, Industrial (Textile and Wood), Retail, Stores, Transport and Logistics sectors.
FIRST Union is also affiliated to the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions and runs several networks including the Union Network of Migrants, the Runanga, Fono and Womens' Committee. In 2015 FIRST Union launched Samoa First Union, Samoa's only private sector union.
Join FIRST Union today for higher pay, better conditions and more say at work.
