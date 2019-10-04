Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Winter life of Auckland Island pests revealed

Friday, 4 October 2019, 11:04 am
Press Release: Department of Conservation

4 October 2019

Return of the winter field team from Auckland Island brings new insights into the work needed to make the subantarctic island pest-free.

The Department of Conservation (DOC) is working with Ngāi Tahu to restore the mauri and natural ecosystems of Auckland Island by removing pigs, mice and feral cats.

A 19-person team, which returned to Invercargill last week, braved cold, wet and windy conditions to learn more about the behavior of the introduced pests, which have decimated the island’s unique native plants and animals over the past 200 years.

Successful testing of potential cat baits and learning how the pest animals behave in winter were key features of the trip, says DOC Maukahuka Pest Free Auckland Island project manager Steve Horn.

“Methods for removing feral cats from islands are not well developed so it was pleasing to see three out of four meat baits tested proved appealing to cats.”

“Our monitoring found mouse numbers had exploded after tussock seeding last summer, which appears to have also caused an increase in young cats.”

“Disturbingly we also saw a cat eating a young albatross, which it may have killed. We know that cats have devastated sea bird populations on the island, but this is the first time we’ve seen and photographed a white-capped mollymawk being eaten.”

Most (95%) white-capped mollymawk breed on nearby tiny pest-free Disappointment Island. Only a small number attempt to breed on Auckland Island on cliff terraces where pigs can’t reach them.

Ngāi Tahu kaumatua Stewart Bull, who joined the winter pickup trip, says restoring the island enables Ngāi Tahu to fulfill its kaitiakitanga responsibilities.

“It was an eye opener to visit the island and see how harsh it is and how depleted of wildlife. The opportunity for Ngāi Tahu to work alongside DOC to turn this around and to reconnect to this place, is really exciting.”

The field team put GPS collars on 11 cats, adding to the 20 animals already being tracked from last summer. This work has revealed cats ranging up to 70 square km in search of food and moving to steep coastal areas when seabirds have young.

Two new shelters were installed at Deas Head and Camp Cove, to support further field work in those areas. An archaeologist assessed a proposed operational base site near the historic Hardwicke settlement, which was occupied by British settlers from 1849 for several years.

The winter field team included DOC staff, two Ngāi Tahu representatives, an archaeologist and engineer from Boffa Miskell. The Winton Rotary Club also supported the trip by providing flat pack toilet buildings for assembly.

Removing pests from Auckland Island, New Zealand’s fifth largest island, is a long-term project and currently in its feasibility and planning stages. A report on the feasibility of the ambitious project is due to be considered by DOC’s Island Eradication Advisory Group in coming weeks.

Achieving this goal would set more than 400 native plants, insects and birds on the path to recovery and see New Zealand’s subantarctic island region and World Heritage Area free of introduced pest animals. This would be a significant step towards Predator Free 2050.

–Ends–

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Department of Conservation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Interest Rate Fiddling (And British Apologies)

In the 1990s, the awesome powers of central bankers would cause markets to tremble before them, and read significance into their every utterance, tonal shift and arch of eyebrow.

Nowadays, central bankers can hack away at interest rates and nothing will happen. There is virtually no effect on growth, prices, wages or investmnent decisions. More>>

 
 

Police: Wellington Railway Station Re-Opened After Threat

The location was found to be safe and we would like to thank members of the public for their patience. More>>

ALSO:

Cook Voyage: UK Govt's Expression Of Regret To Gisborne Iwi

Gisborne iwi say the unprecedented expression of regret by the British government for the harm caused when James Cook arrived in New Zealand in 1769 opens a new chapter in their history. More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: Could A Kiwi Boris Suspend Parliament?

Two experts cited by the Herald both seem to agree that our courts couldn’t reach such a decision here, because our laws would expressly rule it out. If they’re right, we’re in trouble. More>>

New Discounts, App: Upgrade For SuperGold Card

New Zealand’s over 65s now have easier ways to find SuperGold discounts and more places to use their card, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Minister for Seniors Tracey Martin announced today. More>>

Protest: Defence Industry Forum Canned

The association chairperson, Andrew Ford, said the reasons for this year's cancellation includes wanting to protect delegates from aggressive protesters, the cost of the forum and the success they have had with smaller, more targeted forums. More>>

ALSO:

'Abstain Or Die': Lives At Risk As Ball Ignores Evidence

Darroch Ball, Law and Order Spokesperson for New Zealand First, does not support drug checking as a harm reduction strategy and is currently blocking a clarification of the Misuse of Drugs Act that would allow the service to be implemented nationally... More>>

Judgment: Canadian Racist Cancellation Complaint Dismissed

On 6 July 2018, RFAL cancelled an event scheduled to be held at the Bruce Mason Centre on 3 August 2018, citing health and safety considerations. The event offered a variety of priced engagements with two speakers, but was the subject of objections and threatened protest action... The applicants’ claim is dismissed. More>>

ALSO:

Ad Nauseam: The Parliament Video Advertising Ban

The National Party have recently been warming up for the coming election campaign with “attack ads”. Clips from Parliament TV edited particularly for social media... They are also very obviously against Parliament’s rules. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 