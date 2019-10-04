Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Extinction Rebellion to disrupt Wellington

Friday, 4 October 2019, 12:27 pm
Press Release: Extinction Rebellion

Friday 4 October, 10:30 am.

Extinction Rebellion will disrupt Wellington on Monday 7 October, starting an international wave of climate and environmental civil disobedience.

Participants will meet at Midlands Park, Wellington at 7 am before moving to undisclosed locations.

National media spokesperson, Dr Sea Rotmann, says the non-violent action is the first of more than 60 in cities around the world.

The group plans to shut down a number of cities including Paris, New York, Buenos Aires, Delhi and London, she says.

In April Extinction Rebellion brought London to a stand-still for two weeks with 1,000 arrests.

Dr Rotmann, an Environmental Scientist, says the New Zealand branch will disrupt Wellington traffic with a street party and expects arrests.

"We want a planet where all life thrives, and all children can flourish," she says. "Yet business as usual is pushing us towards mass extinction."

"The lack of meaningful action around climate and ecological breakdown is pushing ordinary people to risk arrest,'' she says.

Rotmann says we have a simple choice to "make history or be history".

"It is time to draw the line and to take whatever non-violent action is necessary to prevent irreversible damage and widespread human misery," she says.

Dr Rotmann says the event is open to the public with a family-friendly space for people to take part without risking arrest.

Representatives from the group’s twenty branches, from Whangarei to Invercargill, will join the action, she says.

Extinction Rebellion has three demands of Government:

1. Tell the truth and declare a climate and ecological emergency,

2. Act Now to halt biodiversity loss and reduce greenhouse emissions to net-zero by 2025, and

3. Go beyond politics and set up a Citizen's Assembly on climate and ecological justice.

ENDS

More information

Media can attend a non-violent civil disobedience training on Sunday 6 October between 10 am and 12 noon by prior arrangement.

We will post the event location, and updates throughout the day on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter

Extinction Rebellion Aotearoa NZ started in late 2018 and has over 20 branches nationwide from Whangarei to Invercargill.

As New Zealanders and members of the Pacific, Extinction Rebellion Aotearoa New Zealand acknowledge climate injustice is colonial injustice, and Māori and Pacific peoples bear its brunt. Their voices and leadership must guide the way forward.

What is a Citizens' Assembly?

A citizens' assembly brings people together to learn, deliberate and make recommendations on an issue of public concern. Similar to jury service, members are randomly selected from the population by a process called sortition. Quotas are used to ensure that the assembly is representative in terms of key characteristics such as gender, age, ethnicity, education level and geography. Assembly members learn about critical thinking before they hear balanced information from experts and stakeholders. The members spend time deliberating in small, facilitated groups, and then they draft and vote on recommendations. Non-partisan organisations conduct Citizens' assemblies under independent oversight. They are transparent, inclusive and effective.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Extinction Rebellion on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Interest Rate Fiddling (And British Apologies)

In the 1990s, the awesome powers of central bankers would cause markets to tremble before them, and read significance into their every utterance, tonal shift and arch of eyebrow.

Nowadays, central bankers can hack away at interest rates and nothing will happen. There is virtually no effect on growth, prices, wages or investmnent decisions. More>>

 
 

Police: Wellington Railway Station Re-Opened After Threat

The location was found to be safe and we would like to thank members of the public for their patience. More>>

ALSO:

Cook Voyage: UK Govt's Expression Of Regret To Gisborne Iwi

Gisborne iwi say the unprecedented expression of regret by the British government for the harm caused when James Cook arrived in New Zealand in 1769 opens a new chapter in their history. More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: Could A Kiwi Boris Suspend Parliament?

Two experts cited by the Herald both seem to agree that our courts couldn’t reach such a decision here, because our laws would expressly rule it out. If they’re right, we’re in trouble. More>>

New Discounts, App: Upgrade For SuperGold Card

New Zealand’s over 65s now have easier ways to find SuperGold discounts and more places to use their card, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Minister for Seniors Tracey Martin announced today. More>>

Protest: Defence Industry Forum Canned

The association chairperson, Andrew Ford, said the reasons for this year's cancellation includes wanting to protect delegates from aggressive protesters, the cost of the forum and the success they have had with smaller, more targeted forums. More>>

ALSO:

'Abstain Or Die': Lives At Risk As Ball Ignores Evidence

Darroch Ball, Law and Order Spokesperson for New Zealand First, does not support drug checking as a harm reduction strategy and is currently blocking a clarification of the Misuse of Drugs Act that would allow the service to be implemented nationally... More>>

Judgment: Canadian Racist Cancellation Complaint Dismissed

On 6 July 2018, RFAL cancelled an event scheduled to be held at the Bruce Mason Centre on 3 August 2018, citing health and safety considerations. The event offered a variety of priced engagements with two speakers, but was the subject of objections and threatened protest action... The applicants’ claim is dismissed. More>>

ALSO:

Ad Nauseam: The Parliament Video Advertising Ban

The National Party have recently been warming up for the coming election campaign with “attack ads”. Clips from Parliament TV edited particularly for social media... They are also very obviously against Parliament’s rules. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 