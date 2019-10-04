Time to pump the breaks on doomed ride-sharing app

Having picked up a Jonesie Award nomination yesterday, it’s clearer than ever that Auckland Council needs to pump the breaks on its $1.3 million “AT Local” ride-sharing trial, says the Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance.

Ratepayers’ Alliance spokesperson Jo Holmes says, “The Jonesie Awards recognise the worst in government waste. It’s unsurprising the Devonport ride-share scheme was acknowledged, given that for each Uber-style trip, passengers pay $2.50, while ratepayers pay a subsidy of $41 on average.”

“The service was intended to reduce congestion, but a survey has shown that it’s primarily used by former cyclists, walkers, and bus users. The Council needs to pull the plug on this trial, which has cost ratepayers over $1,000,000 and achieved next to nothing.”

“The Orakei Local Board also received a Jonesie nomination for its gardening grants for wealthy homeowners and Tinder lessons for the elderly. Had Phil Goff taken his 2016 pledge to cut wasteful spending seriously, none of these programmes would have ever been introduced.”

