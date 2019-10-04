Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Amnesty commends Gov’ for removal of discrimination

Friday, 4 October 2019, 1:32 pm
Press Release: Amnesty International

AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL

PRESS RELEASE 04/10/19


Amnesty commends Gov’ for removal of discriminatory family-link

Amnesty International Aotearoa New Zealand is applauding the Government’s announcement of the removal of the family-link policy today. It’s also pledged $6.6 million over four years to go towards the Welcoming Communities programme.

Amnesty International’s Policy and Advocacy Manager Annaliese Johnston says the family-link policy was a discriminatory and ill-informed policy.

“This is a historical wrong that’s now been made right, thanks to the tireless advocacy of many, including former refugee voices who have bravely spoken up. This will mean that New Zealand will now better consider humanitarian need when it selects which families receive refuge in New Zealand.”

Johnston says it’s a move that is more consistent with a New Zealand that wants to be compassionate and welcoming.

“Some families seeking refuge from these regions have been waiting for months if not years in dangerous situations and the policy essentially blocked them from ever finding safety here. That’s why we are welcoming today’s announcement and commending the Minister of Immigration and the Government on this move.”

But she says New Zealand still isn’t doing its part in the number of refugees it accepts.

“Even with this Government’s welcome increase to 1,500 refugee places per year under the Government Quota, New Zealand still only hosts approximately 0.3 refugees per 1000 inhabitants.This figure is so low that our less progressive neighbour,Australia, knownfor its anti-refugee sentiments, still beats us by accepting almost double what we do at 0.7 refugees per 1000 inhabitants. To put this into context, Lebanon, a developing state, hosts 164 per 1000 inhabitants.”

Johnston says the extension to the Welcoming Communities initiative, which is led by local councils, is another step in the right direction to empower our diverse local communities.

“We hope that the next obvious move in this space will be the Community Sponsorship of Refugees pilot programme being made permanent, as it is a win-win. It allows everyday people to take the lead in welcoming a refugee family into their town, increasing strong connections in local communities and building a more welcoming society and bridging divisions. It enables New Zealanders to partner on solutions to what is a global crisis, that’s pretty empowering. We also have more than 10,000 pledges from people who want this programme made permanent here, now’s the time to make the move.”

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Amnesty International on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Interest Rate Fiddling (And British Apologies)

In the 1990s, the awesome powers of central bankers would cause markets to tremble before them, and read significance into their every utterance, tonal shift and arch of eyebrow.

Nowadays, central bankers can hack away at interest rates and nothing will happen. There is virtually no effect on growth, prices, wages or investmnent decisions. More>>

 
 

Police: Wellington Railway Station Re-Opened After Threat

The location was found to be safe and we would like to thank members of the public for their patience. More>>

ALSO:

Cook Voyage: UK Govt's Expression Of Regret To Gisborne Iwi

Gisborne iwi say the unprecedented expression of regret by the British government for the harm caused when James Cook arrived in New Zealand in 1769 opens a new chapter in their history. More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: Could A Kiwi Boris Suspend Parliament?

Two experts cited by the Herald both seem to agree that our courts couldn’t reach such a decision here, because our laws would expressly rule it out. If they’re right, we’re in trouble. More>>

New Discounts, App: Upgrade For SuperGold Card

New Zealand’s over 65s now have easier ways to find SuperGold discounts and more places to use their card, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Minister for Seniors Tracey Martin announced today. More>>

Protest: Defence Industry Forum Canned

The association chairperson, Andrew Ford, said the reasons for this year's cancellation includes wanting to protect delegates from aggressive protesters, the cost of the forum and the success they have had with smaller, more targeted forums. More>>

ALSO:

'Abstain Or Die': Lives At Risk As Ball Ignores Evidence

Darroch Ball, Law and Order Spokesperson for New Zealand First, does not support drug checking as a harm reduction strategy and is currently blocking a clarification of the Misuse of Drugs Act that would allow the service to be implemented nationally... More>>

Judgment: Canadian Racist Cancellation Complaint Dismissed

On 6 July 2018, RFAL cancelled an event scheduled to be held at the Bruce Mason Centre on 3 August 2018, citing health and safety considerations. The event offered a variety of priced engagements with two speakers, but was the subject of objections and threatened protest action... The applicants’ claim is dismissed. More>>

ALSO:

Ad Nauseam: The Parliament Video Advertising Ban

The National Party have recently been warming up for the coming election campaign with “attack ads”. Clips from Parliament TV edited particularly for social media... They are also very obviously against Parliament’s rules. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 