TOP Brand Launch

On Thursday, 3 October 2019, TOP unveiled its new look and focus for the 2020 election to a packed venue. It is a complete departure from the 2017 election in look, feel and focus.

TOP leader Geoff Simmons says “People, especially young people, have switched off from politics completely and it is hard to blame them. The current crop of career politicians simply haven’t delivered. We have to offer people hope that things can be different, and we have to do it with humour. That is the thinking behind TOP’s new approach.”

The new look is the brainchild of Matt Zwartz, TOP Creative Director and board member.

New TOP branding includes:

A new look website that launched simultaneously with the launch - top.org.nz,

New videos highlighting TOP policy

and the TOP manifesto: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-aYb9aASuD4&t=3s

Merchandise that can be found at https://shop.top.org.nz.

Zwartz also presented TOP segments including Millennials, small businesses and older “people who care.” He says “This iteration of TOP is for all those New Zealanders who understand the country is at a crossroads: they can vote for the policies that brought us here, or for the policies of fundamental change, that will bring fairness and hope to the majority of our people.”

