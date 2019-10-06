Tuia Mātauranga Roadshow kicks off

Children, parents and whānau will be able to explore stories about Aotearoa New Zealand in an interactive roadshow that will visit communities from October to December, supporting the Tuia 250 voyage.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern accompanied by the Associate Minister of Education Kelvin Davis and local MP Kiri Allan opened the roadshow today in Tūranga-nui-a-kiwa (Gisborne) as part of the Tuia 250 commemoration events.

The roadshow aims to encourage conversations about our dual heritage and shared future.

Ministry of Education Acting Deputy Secretary of Parent Information and Community Intelligence, Rose Jamieson, says the roadshow supports a learning experience for tamariki, their whānau, and communities.

"Tamariki can immerse themselves in a virtual waka hourua experience, see holograms of taonga from Te Papa, and also make their own hologram. An activity book supports their own learning, plus they can collect rubbings from around the roadshow of the six flotilla vessels. We hope children will take away a better appreciation of Pacific voyaging and navigation, and learn a little more about Aotearoa’s histories" says Rose.

The roadshow also focuses on other important stories in our history, including the different encounters that occurred from early Pacific arrival and settlement, European arrivals, to the present day.

New Zealanders can also take part in the first-ever national GeoTour. The Tuia Mātauranga GeoTour will be open until October 2020 and people can discover local sites of interest. Similar to a treasure hunt, participants use the free Geocaching mobile app to find code words hidden in different locations all around Aotearoa.

For those unable to attend roadshow events, they can access much of the roadshow content and activity booklets from home through the Tuia Mātauranga webpage: www.tuiaeducation.org.nz/roadshow

Notes to the editor

About Tuia Mātauranga

Tuia Mātauranga supports the education component of Tuia - Encounters 250 commemoration led by the Ministry for Culture and Heritage.

The Tuia Mātauranga education programme, led by the Ministry of Education, supports teaching and learning. The programme is designed to inspire children to explore their own local people, places, and events that have shaped our histories. It aims to inspire children and young people to explore who they are and where they come from, and to consider what kind of shared future they would like to see.

The Tuia Mātauranga Roadshow supports community engagement as part of the Tuia 250 commemoration. It blends together histories and technology to engage children and their whānau in the topics of Tuia that covers voyaging, encounters, history and shared future. Roadshow schedule: https://www.tuiaeducation.org.nz/events

At the Tuia Mātauranga Roadshow, they will:

-learn more about how our Pacific ancestors discovered Aotearoa; get to know Maui, Kupe, Kuramarotini and early Pacific explorers.

-explore the different encounters that occurred following the European arrivals and learn about Tupaia, the Tahitian chief who travelled on the Endeavour.

-learn more about the different events that shaped Aotearoa NZ, the Treaty of Waitangi, and hear stories about the journey of new migrants to NZ.

-learn how to use a star compass and planisphere to navigate, and experience what it’s like on board a waka hourua using virtual reality technology.

-engage in other activities such as an activity book, and interactive displays such as holograms and those that use Augmented Reality (AR) technology.

Available also at the roadshow truck will be He Meka! He Meka! (Is that so?), a set of cards to help parents, whānau and the community start conversations about personal identity, family history and stories, the community they belong to, and our national identity.

Before they come, they can download the Tuia Mātauranga mobile app to access the virtual and augmented reality experiences from their smartphones. This is available now for iPhone and Android. There will also be devices at the roadshow for attendees to use.

For more information and to access the activities and content that are available, go to www.tuiaeducation.org.nz/roadshow

The Tuia 250 flotilla voyage

Dates and locations: https://mch.govt.nz/tuia250/voyage

The Tuia Mātauranga National GeoTour

The Tuia Mātauranga National GeoTour will run until October 2020 so people are able to do it at their own pace, and provide enough time for those who want to complete the national tour. To promote the Geo Tour:

- A limited number of GeoTour badges will be made available at the Tuia Mātauranga roadshow. Those who are able to find all the code words in their local GeoTour are invited to visit the truck to exchange them for a badge. There are 10 Tuia badge designs to collect, with each one representing a native bird.

- Those who are able to collect all 100 code words hidden around Aotearoa will be eligible to exchange them for a special GeoTour coin. There are only 200 coins available to the first 200 people who complete the national GeoTour. Read more at: https://www.tuiaeducation.org.nz/geocaching

