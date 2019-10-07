Vaping Consumers applaud launch of Strategy Report

Vaping Consumers applaud launch of Strategy Report on SmokeFree 2025 by local and international experts in Tobacco Harm Reduction.

Monday, 7 October 2019

Press Release: Aotearoa Vapers Community Advocacy (AVCA)

AVCA applauds the release of “A Surge Strategy for Smokefree Aotearoa 2025 - The role and regulation of vaping and other low-risk smokefree nicotine products” that was launched today in Auckland, New Zealand. This report addresses recommendations for regulation of reduced risk products in Aotearoa New Zealand ahead of the introduction of legislation of these products later this month.

This morning on TVNZ Breakfast, one of the authors, David Sweanor JD, from Canada made it abundantly clear that New Zealand is in the best position to influence policy on smokefree policy with risk proportionate regulation that serves the interests of Public Health and not restrictive regulation that serves the purposes of Tobacco companies. It cannot be emphasised enough that New Zealand can, once again, influence global policy, with its trademark pragmatism around public health and wellbeing.

Smoking is the leading cause of premature mortality for cancer, cardiovascular and respiratory disease in New Zealand. Smoking is also a leading contributor to ethnic and socioeconomic inequities in health and welfare, while imposing financial burdens on the poorest people. Progress in meeting the ambitious Smokefree Aotearoa 2025 goal to reduce adult smoking prevalence to below five percent by 2025 is now significantly off-track.

The main pillar of this report clarifies the role that low risk smoke free nicotine products have in achieving the SmokeFree goal and the best way to regulate the products for successful, inclusive and future proofed legislation. The authors outline how to get back on track for SmokeFree 2025 utilising a “surge strategy” to help facilitate smokers to switch off combustible tobacco with risk proportionate regulation that protects the public whilst also offering smokers liberal access to the many choices in smoke free alternatives that present much lower health risks compared to combustible tobacco. The authors also posit that the right tax structure can ease financial pressures on smoking households, mitigating both health and economic inequities.

It is our hope that our government reviews the recommendations of these experts in this report and incorporates them into any legislative framework that is presented in Parliament so that the regulations that are eventually formalised are risk proportionate and serve the greater good of all our whanau in Aotearoa New Zealand.

With no vested financial interests in either the tobacco, pharmaceutical or independent vape industry, AVCA is a charitable trust board registered to provide health education and advocacy in the area of Tobacco Harm Reduction (THR)

www.avca.org.nz

/end





© Scoop Media

