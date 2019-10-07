Feds congratulates new Special Agricultural Trade Envoy

Feds is delighted by the appointment of Tararua farmer Mel Poulton to the position of Special Agricultural Trade Envoy for New Zealand.

"She’s a great representative of New Zealand farming. She has a very good appreciation of the importance of trade to New Zealand and to the primary sector," Feds president Katie Milne says.

"Mel can also handle a dog around a hillside better than any man I’ve ever watched, which should be an indication of the patience and skill she will bring to wrangling with international free trade agreements and getting good deals for New Zealand."

Feds wishes her well and we look forward to working closely with her in this role.





