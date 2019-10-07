DHB extracts $7.2 million in parking fees over three-years

The Capital & Coast District Health Board is wrongly extracting millions of dollars each year in parking fees from patients, families and hospital staff; $143,966 from Accident & Emergency parking in 2018/19 alone.

“In the past three-years, Wellington Hospital has wrongly taken $7,226,298 from the pockets of people who are not visiting the Hospital in the best of circumstances,” says Letitia Isa, an Independent candidate for the District Health Board.

“Under the Official Information Act (OIA), I have parking revenue by Wellington Hospital parking areas for the past three-years to 2018/19 and the results are alarming.

“Take the spike in revenue from Accident & Emergency when people are at their most vulnerable. There, parking revenue of $143,966 in 2018/19 was more than the previous two financial years combined.

“During the DHB campaign existing board members, who are standing for political parties, have waxed lyrical about staff welfare and the living wage. Maybe they can explain the $173,198 from staff parking areas in 2018/19; $57,896 of that for afternoon shift workers.

“Staff alone have paid $409,424 for parking at the Hospital and that will likely include some of the lowest paid who have no choice but to drive.

“You have to take your hat off to the District Health Board’s revenue prowess done with the endorsement of the current DHB’s Board. A fall in underground revenue and the loss of car parks to the new Children’s Hospital build has been somewhat offset by growing revenue elsewhere, including from the current Children’s Hospital.

“My solution is simple. Having identified millions of dollars being spent by the DHB on long-haul business class air travel let alone overseas accommodation, meals and replacement staff, a two-thirds reduction there would allow for:

120-minutes free parking at Accident and Emergency;

Free parking for Afternoon Shift and support staff like cleaners, healthcare assistants etc;

Free parking for friends or family who spend more than five-hours with a patient.

“I have lost count how many times DHB candidates have said wellbeing is important and from experience, wellbeing is greatly enhanced by friends and family.

“Capital & Coast DHB needs to recognise in parking, the wellbeing and free healthcare assistance that friends and family provide to patients,” Letitia said.

