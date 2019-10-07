Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Taxpayers’ Union welcomes push for Smokefree surge strategy

Monday, 7 October 2019, 4:45 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is welcoming the release of A Surge Strategy for Smokefree Aotearoa 2025, a new paper released by ASH which highlights the regressive effects of tobacco tax and outlines a new strategy of cutting smoking rates through common sense regulation of products like vapes.

Taxpayers’ Union Executive Director Jordan Williams says: “The report, prepared by both local and international health experts, is a comprehensive and forward-looking response to the new options that smokers now have. We commend it, especially its focus on the ‘painful economic penalty experienced by the poorest’ due to excise tax, and its recommendation that excise tax should not be applied to the new smoke-free products.”

“Not so long ago, the Taxpayers’ Union and ASH were at loggerheads over the issue of tobacco tax. The fact that we now both agree on an alternative approach shows just how far the debate surrounding nicotine has developed.”

“The risk is that Associate Health Minister Jenny Salesa isn’t keeping up. She has signalled a plan to ban flavoured e-liquids, while the ASH report warns that flavours are ‘an essential part of the proposition to smokers to try switching and remain smokefree.’ A ban on flavours would only benefit the Government’s coffers, as people would be less tempted to quit smoking and paying excise tax.”

© Scoop Media

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste

The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz

Contact New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Wellington.Scoop: Climate Change Activists Block Access To MBIE In Stout Street

Extinction Rebellion has been blocking the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) on Stout Street in Wellington since this morning. MBIE is New Zealand’s ministry for oil, gas and minerals. The blockade is the first of 60 disruptive events planned by Extinction Rebellion in cities around the world.

Six people were attached with metal pipes to a pink car at the Lambton Quay end of Stout Street. The car’s wheels have been removed to make it immovable. More>>

 

‘Hard Place To Be Happy’: Report On Youth Residential Care

Children’s Commissioner Andrew Becroft says the report, A Hard Place to be Happy, contains important challenges from children and young people, aged 9 to 17, about their experiences in care and protection residences. “I found this report extremely difficult to read, and I think most New Zealanders would too.” More>>

Africa And Middle East Refugees: 'Family Link' Restriction Removed

The founder of the Double the Quota campaign has applauded the coalition government for Friday’s announcement that a discriminatory policy would be removed. More>>

ALSO:

Up To One Million People In Lower North Island: Tū Ora Compass Over Data Breach

The Ministry of Health has been working closely with Tū Ora Compass Health Primary Health Organisation (PHO) following confirmation of illegal cyber access to its computer system. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Interest Rate Fiddling (And British Apologies)

In the 1990s, the awesome powers of central bankers would cause markets to tremble before them, and read significance into their every utterance, tonal shift and arch of eyebrow. More>>

Cook Voyage: UK Govt's Expression Of Regret To Gisborne Iwi

Gisborne iwi say the unprecedented expression of regret by the British government for the harm caused when James Cook arrived in New Zealand in 1769 opens a new chapter in their history. More>>

ALSO:

Police: Wellington Railway Station Re-Opened After Threat

The location was found to be safe and we would like to thank members of the public for their patience. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: Could A Kiwi Boris Suspend Parliament?

Two experts cited by the Herald both seem to agree that our courts couldn’t reach such a decision here, because our laws would expressly rule it out. If they’re right, we’re in trouble. More>>

New Discounts, App: Upgrade For SuperGold Card

New Zealand’s over 65s now have easier ways to find SuperGold discounts and more places to use their card, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Minister for Seniors Tracey Martin announced today. More>>

Protest: Defence Industry Forum Canned

The association chairperson, Andrew Ford, said the reasons for this year's cancellation includes wanting to protect delegates from aggressive protesters, the cost of the forum and the success they have had with smaller, more targeted forums. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 