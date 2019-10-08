EDS welcomes appointment of Dr Rod Carr
Tuesday, 8 October 2019, 10:10 am
Press Release: Environmental Defence Society
EDS welcomes appointment of Dr Rod Carr as chair of the
Climate Commission
At the EDS Climate Change and
Business Conference this morning, Climate Minister James
Shaw announced the appointment of the new Chair of the
proposed Climate Commission.
“The appointment of Dr Rod
Carr as the Climate Change Commission Chair-designate is a
very good one,” said EDS CEO Gary Taylor.
“Dr Carr has
a stellar reputation as a careful, innovative and very sound
thinker and administrator. He has a PhD in insurance and
risk management and has served in an analogous role as Chair
of the Reserve Bank. This is a highly relevant background
and experience.
“I expect the appointment has
cross-Parliamentary support.
“The next essential step in
the process for setting up the Commission is for the Zero
Carbon Bill to be enacted. This is now urgent and I’m
calling on all political parties to support the creation of
this entity which will guide us through the transition to a
net zero economy,” Mr Taylor
concluded.
ends
