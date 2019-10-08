Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

EDS welcomes appointment of Dr Rod Carr

Tuesday, 8 October 2019, 10:10 am
Press Release: Environmental Defence Society

EDS welcomes appointment of Dr Rod Carr as chair of the Climate Commission


At the EDS Climate Change and Business Conference this morning, Climate Minister James Shaw announced the appointment of the new Chair of the proposed Climate Commission.

“The appointment of Dr Rod Carr as the Climate Change Commission Chair-designate is a very good one,” said EDS CEO Gary Taylor.

“Dr Carr has a stellar reputation as a careful, innovative and very sound thinker and administrator. He has a PhD in insurance and risk management and has served in an analogous role as Chair of the Reserve Bank. This is a highly relevant background and experience.

“I expect the appointment has cross-Parliamentary support.

“The next essential step in the process for setting up the Commission is for the Zero Carbon Bill to be enacted. This is now urgent and I’m calling on all political parties to support the creation of this entity which will guide us through the transition to a net zero economy,” Mr Taylor concluded.

