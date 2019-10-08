Strong candidate selected for climate role
Tuesday, 8 October 2019, 11:16 am
Press Release: Business NZ
BusinessNZ chief executive Kirk Hope welcomes the
appointment of Climate Change Commission (CCC)
Chair-designate Dr Rod Carr.
"We look forward to working
with Dr Carr as he builds on the legacy of the interim
climate committee and the work of Dr David
Prentice.
"Every single sector of our economy has to work
out how to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions output to
zero, or net-zero.
"Work on setting whole of economy
emissions budgets will be challenging and Dr Carr needs to
continue the strong engagement with business commenced by
his predecessor.
"Business is already planning now for the
transition and looks to the CCC for sensible advice on
long-term durable policy settings."
BusinessNZ looks
forward to the selection of similarly high-quality
candidates for the remaining Commission
positions.
ENDS
