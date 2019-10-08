Strong candidate selected for climate role



BusinessNZ chief executive Kirk Hope welcomes the appointment of Climate Change Commission (CCC) Chair-designate Dr Rod Carr.

"We look forward to working with Dr Carr as he builds on the legacy of the interim climate committee and the work of Dr David Prentice.

"Every single sector of our economy has to work out how to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions output to zero, or net-zero.

"Work on setting whole of economy emissions budgets will be challenging and Dr Carr needs to continue the strong engagement with business commenced by his predecessor.

"Business is already planning now for the transition and looks to the CCC for sensible advice on long-term durable policy settings."

BusinessNZ looks forward to the selection of similarly high-quality candidates for the remaining Commission positions.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

