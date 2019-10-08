Give the money back, Grant
Tuesday, 8 October 2019, 1:55 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
MEDIA RELEASE
Give the money
back, Grant
8 OCTOBER 2019
FOR
IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Responding to the
release of Crown accounts showing a $7.5 billion surplus,
New Zealand Taxpayers Union Executive Director Jordan
Williams says:
“This news is nothing to
celebrate. Even with his high spending, Grant Robertson has
greedily hoarded taxpayer money like Smaug.”
“7.5
billion is equivalent to $4,000 per household. It is eye
watering.”
“A government surplus is a taxpayer
deficit. The money needs to be given back, preferably in the
form of tax cuts which reward hard work and encourage
economic
growth.”
ENDS
© Scoop Media
New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste
The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz
Gordon Campbell: On A New Book On The Leaky Homes Scandal
We all know that journalism is short of cash and under pressure from the speed, brevity and clickbait pressures of the 24/7 news cycle… but hey, given the right subject and a sufficiently stubborn journalist, it can still surpass most of the works of the academic historians.
Rebecca MacFie’s book on Pike River was a case in point, and Peter Dyer’s new book Rottenomics about the ‘leaky buildings’ saga (“the single largest market failure in New Zealand history”) deserves to rank right alongside it. Both books, and both disasters, share a common origin in the ideological excesses of New Zealand’s free market reforms of the 1980s. More>>