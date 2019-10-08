Give the money back, Grant

8 OCTOBER 2019

Responding to the release of Crown accounts showing a $7.5 billion surplus, New Zealand Taxpayers Union Executive Director Jordan Williams says:

“This news is nothing to celebrate. Even with his high spending, Grant Robertson has greedily hoarded taxpayer money like Smaug.”

“7.5 billion is equivalent to $4,000 per household. It is eye watering.”

“A government surplus is a taxpayer deficit. The money needs to be given back, preferably in the form of tax cuts which reward hard work and encourage economic growth.”

