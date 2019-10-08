Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Petition calls for All Blacks to drop AIG sponsorship

Tuesday, 8 October 2019, 4:50 pm
Press Release: 350 Aotearoa

8th October 2019


35,000 strong petition calls for All Blacks to drop AIG sponsorship over ties to coal project

Tomorrow, Wednesday 9th October, climate activists from 350 Aotearoa will deliver a 35,000 strong petition to Rugby New Zealand calling for the All Blacks to drop its major global sponsor, insurance giant AIG. The petition, a collaboration between 350 Aotearoa and corporate activist group SumOfUs, was launched on the eve of the Rugby World Cup after it was revealed that AIG is insuring the controversial Adani Carmichael mega coal mine in Australia.

“All eyes will be on the legendary black jersey during the Rugby World Cup. It’s a proud moment for many New Zealanders watching. But while AIG supports the world’s dirtiest industry, our reputation is on the line,” said Erica Finnie, spokesperson for 350 Aotearoa.

The Adani mine is the most controversial mine in Australian history, with of Australians opposing it due to climate change implications and indigenous rights violations. To date, 14 other insurance companies have ruled out providing insurance for the project.

It is projected that the mine will produce 4.6 billion tonnes of CO2 over its lifetime, equivalent to 57 years of NZ annual emissions. In New Zealand, 79% of people feel that the climate crisis is important to them personally.

“Two weeks ago 170,000 New Zealanders joined the climate strikes to demand an end to all exploration and extraction of fossil fuels. New Zealanders do not want our national rugby team associated with the mega Adani coal mine in a time when corporate ties with fossil fuels are no longer socially or morally acceptable.”

400 hectares of native land titles held by Traditional landowners, the Wang-gan & Jag-a-ling-goo people, were discounted by the Queensland Government in August to make way for the Adani Carmichael mine.

“Adani is uncompromising on building this climate-wrecking mine and AIG is one of the last few companies it can call on to support the project. By suspending its sponsorship with AIG, the All Blacks can show the world the kind of leadership they're known for, and make Aotearoa proud both on and off the field,” said Finnie.


ENDS


