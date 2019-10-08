Government surplus – Congratulations, but...

Government surplus – “Congratulations, but said with a very tongue in cheek”

Michael Barnett, head of the Auckland Business Chamber, said it seemed to show:

The accounting system is not good enough to be able to prepare the market for the announcement of a surplus – so soon after the tight Budget.

It seems some Government agencies don’t have a good reporting system. There is now no excuse for not accelerating the infrastructure expenditure, such as the Auckland transport projects.

