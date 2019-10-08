Government surplus – Congratulations, but...
Tuesday, 8 October 2019, 7:31 pm
Press Release: Auckland Business Chamber
Government surplus – “Congratulations, but said with a
very tongue in cheek”
Michael Barnett, head of the
Auckland Business Chamber, said it seemed to show:
The
accounting system is not good enough to be able to prepare
the market for the announcement of a surplus – so soon
after the tight Budget.
It seems some Government
agencies don’t have a good reporting system. There is now
no excuse for not accelerating the infrastructure
expenditure, such as the Auckland transport
projects.
