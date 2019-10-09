Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

DHB candidate to ‘rip up’ useless food policy

Wednesday, 9 October 2019, 8:58 am
Press Release: Letitia Isa

8 October 2019

DHB candidate to ‘rip up’ useless food policy that doesn’t apply to patients


Capital & Coast District Health Board candidate, Letitia Isa, will rip up the DHB’s useless ‘food policy’ that does not apply to patients in its own care and where “no information is collected” on the cost, dietary value and quality of inpatient food provision.

“Putting Coke back onto shelves is more honest than the DHB’s virtue-signalling Food Policy, which excludes patient food; the very people it ought to apply to,” says Letitia Isa, an Independent Candidate for the Capital & Coast District Health Boards.

“Among the hifalutin words of this Food Policy, also shared by Hutt Valley and Wairarapa DHB’s, are these gems: “this policy excludes patient meal services” and “While healthy options are always encouraged, this guideline excludes: Meals for patients…”

“In other words the food policy is a sham. I know this for a fact and I am willing to share that with the media. Look, the 12.48 dieticians at Capital & Coast don’t even control of what comes out kitchens of Australia’s Spotless Group.

“While the DHB refuses to disclose the per meal cost as it would supposedly “prejudice the commercial position” of Spotless, I know that between 2014/15 and 2016/17, the Capital & Coast DHB paid them $57.9 million for food and cleaning; $19.3 million a year.

“Someone like Sue Kedgley, who has been on the DHB Board longer than the duration of WW2, never once mentioned in any meeting that she’d waved through in 2015/16 that Spotless “successfully renewed and extended services at a number of District Health Board (DHB) contracts in New Zealand, including Capital & Coast DHB.”

“Those words are drawn from Spotless’ 2015/16 Annual report. All patients and families have to show from the so-called Food Policy at the Wellington Region’s three DHB’s are an unenforceable Coke-ban and shoddy patient food.

“Where baked beans, tomato sauce and hash browns is a staple, regular dinner for children.

“With Capital and Coast DHB I am committed to bring a fundamental service like patient food, back in-house when the Spotless contract expires. That’s doing as we say instead of empty virtue signalling that the Food Policy represents,” Letitia said.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Letitia Isa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On A New Book On The Leaky Homes Scandal

We all know that journalism is short of cash and under pressure from the speed, brevity and clickbait pressures of the 24/7 news cycle… but hey, given the right subject and a sufficiently stubborn journalist, it can still surpass most of the works of the academic historians.

Rebecca MacFie’s book on Pike River was a case in point, and Peter Dyer’s new book Rottenomics about the ‘leaky buildings’ saga (“the single largest market failure in New Zealand history”) deserves to rank right alongside it. Both books, and both disasters, share a common origin in the ideological excesses of New Zealand’s free market reforms of the 1980s. More>>

 
 

Compliance Complaints: 'Putting Right' Holidays Act Underpayment In Health

The Government is putting right a decade’s worth of underpayment to nurses, doctors and other health workers, says Health Minister Dr David Clark. More>>

ALSO:

IPCA: Disasterous Police Pursuit, Excessive Use Of Dogs

At no stage did Police follow the correct procedure for the commencement of a pursuit... A Police dog handler used his dog to help with the arrest of two of the young people. One suffered injuries resulting in his hospitalisation, and the Authority found that the use of the dog was an excessive use of force. More>>

ALSO:

‘Hard Place To Be Happy’: Report On Youth Residential Care

Children’s Commissioner Andrew Becroft says the report, A Hard Place to be Happy, contains important challenges from children and young people, aged 9 to 17, about their experiences in care and protection residences. “I found this report extremely difficult to read, and I think most New Zealanders would too.” More>>

Africa And Middle East Refugees: 'Family Link' Restriction Removed

The founder of the Double the Quota campaign has applauded the coalition government for Friday’s announcement that a discriminatory policy would be removed. More>>

ALSO:

Up To One Million People In Lower North Island: Tū Ora Compass Over Data Breach

The Ministry of Health has been working closely with Tū Ora Compass Health Primary Health Organisation (PHO) following confirmation of illegal cyber access to its computer system. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Interest Rate Fiddling (And British Apologies)

In the 1990s, the awesome powers of central bankers would cause markets to tremble before them, and read significance into their every utterance, tonal shift and arch of eyebrow. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 