Don’t do it, Peeni: Sugar tax will make us poor, miserable
Wednesday, 9 October 2019, 10:19 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
Responding to Associate Health Minister Peeni Henare’s statement that
New Zealand still ought to consider a tax on sugar, New
Zealand Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke
says:
“Taxes on sugary drinks are
ineffective at actually improving health, as sugary drinks
make up only a small portion of the calories we consume, and
if they are taxed we are able to substitute them for other
sources of sugar. The tax would also be regressive,
disproportionately affecting the budgets of the poorest New
Zealanders.”
“New Zealanders are already well
aware that sugar is unhealthy. When we consume sugar, it’s
because the enjoyment of it makes it worth the risk.”
“Ultimately, a sugar tax would make people poorer and
more miserable. We do not need any more taxes, least of all
the day after the Finance Minister announced the largest
government surplus in 10 years. Instead, the Government
should prioritise tax relief to give people the budget
flexibility to eat more healthily.”
Last year, the
Taxpayers’ Union released The Bitter Truth: Why don't sugar taxes
work?. The report references research relevant to
the points
above.
