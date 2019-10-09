Update on hearings on the Abortion Legislation Bill



The Abortion Legislation Committee has received more than 25,000 submissions on the Abortion Legislation Bill. About 2,890 submitters have indicated that they wish to make an oral submission on the bill.

The committee is now hearing from some of these submitters, focusing on submissions that will most help it consider what, if any, changes should be recommended to the bill. It is a committee decision about which submitters to hear from, and they are not obliged to hear from all, or any, submitters who wish to appear in person.

The committee has invited about 150 submitters to make oral submissions, including legal experts, medical professionals, faith-based organisations, national bodies, and individuals sharing their personal experiences of abortion, representing a range of positions and views on the bill.

Hon Ruth Dyson, Chair of the Committee, said: "We appreciate the time and effort spent on written submissions. These submissions will all be read and will inform our consideration of the bill".

