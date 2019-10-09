NZTA to adopt "safety first"?
Wednesday, 9 October 2019, 11:42 am
Press Release: Movement
We welcome the findings of the Martin Jenkins report into
the failings of NZTA to deliver a safe roading environment,
says MOVEMENT Spokesperson and Transport Planner Bevan
Woodward.
"It's hard to believe but NZTA don't even have a
Road Safety Audit procedure. In 2013 they released a guideline which was "an
interim release to operate for a trial period”. Since
then nothing has been released by NZTA.
Despite an independent MoT review advising that
NZTA needed to be more proactive on safer speed limits,
NZTA’s subsequent Speed Management Guide takes the
approach that there is "no quick fix to our road safety
challenges" and it is "not calling for sweeping
changes".
Since then NZTA has constantly pushed back against community demands for
safer speed limits.
We look forward to NZTA adopting
the "safety first" approach, just as every
other industry sector within NZ has. By making our roads
safer, more people will be able to walk and cycle. The
benefits from this are well known and hugely
significant."
