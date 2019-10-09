Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

NZ Rugby receives call to drop AIG sponsorship over coal

Wednesday, 9 October 2019, 2:01 pm
Press Release: 350 Aotearoa

For immediate release

9th October 2019

New Zealand Rugby receives call to drop AIG sponsorship over controversial coal project

Climate change campaigners met with New Zealand Rugby today to deliver a 35,000 strong petition, calling for the All Blacks to drop its major global partner, insurance giant AIG. AIG is an insurer of the controversial Adani Carmichael coal mine in Australia.The campaign was launched by climate advocacy organisations 350 Aotearoa and SumOfUs on the eve of the Rugby World Cup. 

“AIG is one of the last remaining companies willing to associate with the risky Adani coal project. By suspending its sponsorship with AIG, the All Blacks can show the world the kind of leadership they're known for, and make Aotearoa proud both on and off the field,” said Finnie. 

It is projected that the mine will produce 4.6 billion tonnes of CO2 over its lifetime, equivalent to 57 years of NZ annual emissions. To date 59 corporations, including banks such as ANZ and Westpac, have refused to support the Adani Carmichael coal mine. 16 other insurance companies have ruled out providing insurance for the project.

“Two weeks ago 170,000 New Zealanders joined the climate strikes to demand an end to all exploration and extraction of fossil fuels. It is no longer socially or morally acceptable to do business with fossil fuel projects. New Zealanders do not want our national rugby team associated with the mega Adani coal mine.”

The Adani mine is the most controversial mine in Australian history, with of Australians opposing it due to climate change implications and indigenous rights violations. If the mine goes ahead it would compromise the global commitment to curb emissions to meet the 1.5C target. In New Zealand, 79% of people feel that the climate crisis is important to them personally. 

“This is not the first time New Zealand Rugby and social justice have crossed past. New Zealanders have a proud history of standing up for what is right in the face of injustice, by taking a stand against the Springbok tours in the 1970s and 80s. Climate change is the biggest human rights issue of our time. AIG needs to respect its commitment to the All Blacks and cut its ties with the Adani Carmichael coal mine.”

400 hectares of native land titles held by Traditional landowners, the Wang-gan & Jag-a-ling-goo people, were discounted by the Queensland Government in August to make way for the Adani Carmichael mine.

Finnie said “New Zealand Rugby gratefully accepted the petition and were receptive to hearing our concerns about their association with AIG.”

Ends.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from 350 Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Could Do Better: Post-Sroubek Review Of Deportation Info

The Chief Executive of the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) has today welcomed the findings of an independent review of the process used by Immigration New Zealand (INZ) to prepare files for decision-makers who make residence deportation liability decisions...

Ms Tremain acknowledges that the review highlighted some aspects of the process that can be improved and makes five main recommendations to strengthen the existing processes for preparing files for decision-makers. Those recommendations are: More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On A New Book On The Leaky Homes Scandal

We all know that journalism is short of cash and under pressure from the speed, brevity and clickbait pressures of the 24/7 news cycle… but hey, given the right subject and a sufficiently stubborn journalist, it can still surpass most of the works of the academic historians... More>>

Regulation: Review Finds NZTA Road Safety Failings

The independent review, carried out by consultant agency MartinJenkins, lists at least 10 reasons for the failures including the agency being focused on customer service at the expense of its policing functions. More>>

ALSO:

Rod Carr: Climate Change Commission Chair-Designate Announced

Climate Change Minister James Shaw has today announced the appointment of Dr Rod Carr as Chair-designate for the Climate Change Commission. More>>

ALSO:

Compliance Complaints: 'Putting Right' Holidays Act Underpayment In Health

The Government is putting right a decade’s worth of underpayment to nurses, doctors and other health workers, says Health Minister Dr David Clark. More>>

ALSO:

IPCA: Disasterous Police Pursuit, Excessive Use Of Dogs

At no stage did Police follow the correct procedure for the commencement of a pursuit... A Police dog handler used his dog to help with the arrest of two of the young people. One suffered injuries resulting in his hospitalisation, and the Authority found that the use of the dog was an excessive use of force. More>>

ALSO:

‘Hard Place To Be Happy’: Report On Youth Residential Care

Children’s Commissioner Andrew Becroft says the report, A Hard Place to be Happy, contains important challenges from children and young people, aged 9 to 17, about their experiences in care and protection residences. “I found this report extremely difficult to read, and I think most New Zealanders would too.” More>>

Africa And Middle East Refugees: 'Family Link' Restriction Removed

The founder of the Double the Quota campaign has applauded the coalition government for Friday’s announcement that a discriminatory policy would be removed. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 