Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Language skills – a critical component of patient care

Wednesday, 9 October 2019, 2:29 pm
Press Release: Occupational English Test


WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 9, 2019

Language skills – a critical component of patient care
• A new whitepaper from Cambridge Boxhill Language Assessment (CBLA) highlights the increasing demand for better English language skills among healthcare professionals.

• Over 90% of HCPs in New Zealand who took the test in the last 12 months indicated nursing as their chosen profession.
Recent research has shown that effective communication in the healthcare sector is vital for patient outcomes, especially as numbers of skilled migrant healthcare professionals in New Zealand increase.

A whitepaper from Occupational English Test (OET) and Joint Commission International shows effective communication between healthcare providers and patients is essential for safe, quality care as poor or missing communication between providers and patients can lead to patient harm or even death.

Cambridge Boxhill Language Assessment’s OET specialises in testing communication skills specific for the healthcare sector, which OET Chief Executive Officer Sujata Stead says is critical to ensuring better outcomes for patients.

“The demands on communication skills of healthcare professionals is increasing and is linked directly to quality of care, patient satisfaction, likelihood of patient follow through and patient safety.

“Successful healthcare communication has unique requirements, including the ability to show empathy, cultural competence and situational awareness. OET is designed to test both clinical communication skills and language proficiency to ensure overseas healthcare workers are equipped to provide the highest quality healthcare to our patients.”

OET is one of the world’s only international health sector-specific English language assessments. Over 90% of healthcare professionals that have taken the test in New Zealand in the last 12 months were nursing candidates.

“Nurses have always been by far the biggest healthcare cohort taking OET to come to New Zealand and Australia,” said Ms Stead.

“It is encouraging to see the uptake of OET by those entering or increasing their qualifications in the nursing sector as this directly contributes to the upskilling of a critical workforce in New Zealand.”
Demand is rapidly increasing for healthcare professionals in New Zealand and the uptake of OET will be important to ensure our healthcare system operates safely and efficiently in coming years.

“As New Zealand’s population ages and the demand for health services grows, international recruitment will become increasingly important. The Government estimates that almost one in five New Zealanders will be over the age of 65 by 2036. This 77% increase is expected to put huge pressure on the current aged care sector. Effective communication and cultural awareness will become an increasingly crucial factor for recruiting healthcare workers in New Zealand,” says Ms Stead.

Professor Des Gorman, Associate Dean of Auckland University’s Faculty of Medicine, and Former Executive Chair of Health Workforce New Zealand, says OET helps skilled migrant healthcare workers in New Zealand provide culturally sensitive and patient-centric care.

“In past decades we’ve probably been able to rely on recruiting overseas candidates that we knew were high quality, and from similar nations – and for a number of reasons that’s disappeared. At the moment I believe OET is up there with the best-researched and most sensitive tools we have to maintain standards as we recruit from new places.”

OET is endorsed by Immigration NZ, Healthcare boards and councils and education facilities.

ENDS

CEO Sujata Stead

Sujata is the CEO of Cambridge Boxhill Language Assessment (CBLA), the Melbourne-based organisation that develops and manages the Occupational English Test (OET).

Professor Tim McNamara

Professor Tim McNamara has taught Applied Linguistics at The University of Melbourne since 1987 and founded the Language Testing Research Centre in 1990 with Professor Alan Davies. His research focusses on performance assessment, validity, and the social and political meaning of language tests. He was also part of the team involved in the original development of IELTS.

Professor Des Gorman

Professor Des Gorman is the professor of medicine and Associate Dean in the University of Auckland’s faculty of medicine and health sciences and was the Head of the University’s School of Medicine from 2005-2010. He was the first graduate of the School to hold that position. Gorman led the Minister of Health’s Taskforce that reviewed the funding of the training of the New Zealand health workforce in 2009.

About Cambridge Boxhill Language Assessment

Cambridge Boxhill Language Assessment (CBLA) is the owner of the Occupational English Test (OET). CBLA is a joint venture between Cambridge Assessment English and Australia’s Box Hill Institute.

Find out more here: https://www.occupationalenglishtest.org


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Occupational English Test on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Could Do Better: Post-Sroubek Review Of Deportation Info

The Chief Executive of the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) has today welcomed the findings of an independent review of the process used by Immigration New Zealand (INZ) to prepare files for decision-makers who make residence deportation liability decisions...

Ms Tremain acknowledges that the review highlighted some aspects of the process that can be improved and makes five main recommendations to strengthen the existing processes for preparing files for decision-makers. Those recommendations are: More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On A New Book On The Leaky Homes Scandal

We all know that journalism is short of cash and under pressure from the speed, brevity and clickbait pressures of the 24/7 news cycle… but hey, given the right subject and a sufficiently stubborn journalist, it can still surpass most of the works of the academic historians... More>>

Regulation: Review Finds NZTA Road Safety Failings

The independent review, carried out by consultant agency MartinJenkins, lists at least 10 reasons for the failures including the agency being focused on customer service at the expense of its policing functions. More>>

ALSO:

Rod Carr: Climate Change Commission Chair-Designate Announced

Climate Change Minister James Shaw has today announced the appointment of Dr Rod Carr as Chair-designate for the Climate Change Commission. More>>

ALSO:

Compliance Complaints: 'Putting Right' Holidays Act Underpayment In Health

The Government is putting right a decade’s worth of underpayment to nurses, doctors and other health workers, says Health Minister Dr David Clark. More>>

ALSO:

IPCA: Disasterous Police Pursuit, Excessive Use Of Dogs

At no stage did Police follow the correct procedure for the commencement of a pursuit... A Police dog handler used his dog to help with the arrest of two of the young people. One suffered injuries resulting in his hospitalisation, and the Authority found that the use of the dog was an excessive use of force. More>>

ALSO:

‘Hard Place To Be Happy’: Report On Youth Residential Care

Children’s Commissioner Andrew Becroft says the report, A Hard Place to be Happy, contains important challenges from children and young people, aged 9 to 17, about their experiences in care and protection residences. “I found this report extremely difficult to read, and I think most New Zealanders would too.” More>>

Africa And Middle East Refugees: 'Family Link' Restriction Removed

The founder of the Double the Quota campaign has applauded the coalition government for Friday’s announcement that a discriminatory policy would be removed. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 