Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Family Violence “ a get out of jail free card” say SST

Wednesday, 9 October 2019, 3:03 pm
Press Release: Sensible Sentencing Trust

9th October 2019


New Zealand has one of the highest rates of child abuse and family violence in the developed world. It is a shameful statistic we have all known for years and yet the violent harm continues; the fear, the intimidation, the terror and the scars.

Many innocent children have lost their lives to the selfish hands of a family member. Innocent partners have been abused and murdered due to intimate partner violence, but sadly the numbers continue to climb.

The Government have now admitted to Newshub that there's no evidence this shameful family violence record is improving. This statement follows a renewed push on medical professionals to identify signs of harm and abuse.

https://www.newshub.co.nz/home/new-zealand/2019/10/no-evidence-family-violence-getting-better-government.html

The Sensible Sentencing Trust (SST) National Spokesperson Jess McVicar says the domestic violence statistics in New Zealand are horrific and there needs to be a lot of changes within the Justice System before we will see a reduction in our family harm statistics. Jess said we need to stop accepting disenfranchisement and colonialism as an excuse for violent, domestic and sexual offending and we need to stop handing out home detention sentences for these offences.

“We have seen a huge rise in home detention sentences in the past year for domestic violence and sexual offending. Home Detention should NOT be used as a sentence for serious crimes”.

In 2018 our New Zealand Courts approved 5514 Protection Order applications and in 2018 there were 4500 cases of Protection Orders being breached.

“Unfortunately the perpetrators are often breaching their sentence conditions, bail conditions and/or protection orders. By then it is too late and sadly we have another brutal assault or even worse, a homicide case.”

“The most common theme we see is an offender doing just enough to intimidate, frighten and threaten the victim, but not ‘enough’ to be arrested or incarcerated. The victim finds the courage to speak up against that one person they believed loved them, then get told there is nothing more that can be done as the perpetrator gets a ridiculous sentence of home detention.”

SST say often the perpetrators manipulate their victims to the point where leaving is just as frightening as staying. “We have watched victims fight against overwhelming exhaustion to find what strength is left to speak up against their perpetrator.”

Jess says “Our Justice system needs to recognise the long-term effects of an offender’s actions and not re-victimise the innocent and vulnerable victim by only imposing a five month Home Detention sentence thereby allowing the perpetrator to continue intimidating and threatening the victim with intimidating behaviours.”

“There has to be a point where we Stand Up and say enough is enough! Community safety must be paramount and we must protect the innocent!”ENDS

https://victimissues.wordpress.com/2019/10/09/the-innocent-victims-of-family-harm/


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Sensible Sentencing Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Could Do Better: Post-Sroubek Review Of Deportation Info

The Chief Executive of the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) has today welcomed the findings of an independent review of the process used by Immigration New Zealand (INZ) to prepare files for decision-makers who make residence deportation liability decisions...

Ms Tremain acknowledges that the review highlighted some aspects of the process that can be improved and makes five main recommendations to strengthen the existing processes for preparing files for decision-makers. Those recommendations are: More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On A New Book On The Leaky Homes Scandal

We all know that journalism is short of cash and under pressure from the speed, brevity and clickbait pressures of the 24/7 news cycle… but hey, given the right subject and a sufficiently stubborn journalist, it can still surpass most of the works of the academic historians... More>>

Regulation: Review Finds NZTA Road Safety Failings

The independent review, carried out by consultant agency MartinJenkins, lists at least 10 reasons for the failures including the agency being focused on customer service at the expense of its policing functions. More>>

ALSO:

Rod Carr: Climate Change Commission Chair-Designate Announced

Climate Change Minister James Shaw has today announced the appointment of Dr Rod Carr as Chair-designate for the Climate Change Commission. More>>

ALSO:

Compliance Complaints: 'Putting Right' Holidays Act Underpayment In Health

The Government is putting right a decade’s worth of underpayment to nurses, doctors and other health workers, says Health Minister Dr David Clark. More>>

ALSO:

IPCA: Disasterous Police Pursuit, Excessive Use Of Dogs

At no stage did Police follow the correct procedure for the commencement of a pursuit... A Police dog handler used his dog to help with the arrest of two of the young people. One suffered injuries resulting in his hospitalisation, and the Authority found that the use of the dog was an excessive use of force. More>>

ALSO:

‘Hard Place To Be Happy’: Report On Youth Residential Care

Children’s Commissioner Andrew Becroft says the report, A Hard Place to be Happy, contains important challenges from children and young people, aged 9 to 17, about their experiences in care and protection residences. “I found this report extremely difficult to read, and I think most New Zealanders would too.” More>>

Africa And Middle East Refugees: 'Family Link' Restriction Removed

The founder of the Double the Quota campaign has applauded the coalition government for Friday’s announcement that a discriminatory policy would be removed. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 