Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

World Sight Day sees People struggling to afford glasses

Thursday, 10 October 2019, 11:00 am
Press Release: Salvation Army

World Sight Day sees New Zealanders struggling to afford glasses

On World Sight Day (Thursday, October 10) many New Zealanders are unable to afford a basic tool to see clearly – glasses.

More than 70 percent of people seen at the recent Salvation Army-OneSight clinics failed vision tests.

Many of these were able to have their vision corrected immediately at the free clinics, with glasses issued on the spot. Others had more complex sight issues and had prescription glasses made offsite. All glasses were provided for free by OneSight, an independent, non-profit organisation committed to eradicating the global vision care crisis in our lifetime.

OneSight Programme Manager for Australia/New Zealand Jenny Harnett says it was an honour to bring the clinics to five Salvation Army centres in late September – New Lynn, Tauranga, Whakatane, Rotorua and Manukau. Earlier in the year, clinics were run over a week in April in Christchurch and Wellington.

“We believe that glasses unlock potential, providing opportunities for students to learn, for people to work and earn a living, to drive, to read, to support their families. This is so in line with the programmes and services provided by The Salvation Army, and we are so grateful for their support and continued partnership in delivering this service to those in need throughout New Zealand.”

Among those benefiting from the clinics was a Rotorua mother who visited the clinic with two of her children, worried about their vision. She was also registered for an eye test; while her priority was ensuring that her children got the glasses they needed, it quickly became apparent that the person most in need of a pair of specs was, in fact, her. When her distance vision was tested, she couldn’t see the chart on the wall. Prescribed glasses when she was 12, she had been without vision support after losing them 16 years ago, when her family couldn’t afford to replace them. She would borrow her mum’s reading glasses, but this wouldn’t have helped her at all, considering her prescription. She relied on her husband and kids to tell her what she was seeing. Her glasses will now give her back some independence and allow her to truly focus on her children, who were her priority all along.

In the most recent clinics 624 people were seen over five days with 445 needing glasses. One hundred and fifty pairs of Ready-to-Clip glasses were made at the clinic providing immediate vision correction, while 390 more complex prescriptions were ordered for manufacture at OneSight’s lab.

Caroline Jewkes, Salvation Army’s Divisional Director for Community Ministries Midland attended three of the clinics and said it was amazing to see the joy on people’s faces when they were able to see clearly again and to hear the stories of transformation that will come from clear eyesight.

“The Salvation Army works every day to help people transform lives. We are so grateful to the OneSight team for donating their time and glasses at these clinics and an associated voucher programme to provide this incredible gift to hundreds of people who are struggling in our communities.”


- ENDS -

© Scoop Media

The Salvation Army New Zealand

The Salvation Army Red Shield brand

Caring for people, transforming lives and reforming society.

The Salvation Army is an international movement and an evangelical branch of the Christian Church that expresses its ministry through a range of spiritual and social programmes. Our operational headquarters for New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga is in Wellington, New Zealand.

Contact The Salvation Army New Zealand

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Could Do Better: Post-Sroubek Review Of Deportation Info

The Chief Executive of the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) has today welcomed the findings of an independent review of the process used by Immigration New Zealand (INZ) to prepare files for decision-makers who make residence deportation liability decisions...

Ms Tremain acknowledges that the review highlighted some aspects of the process that can be improved and makes five main recommendations to strengthen the existing processes for preparing files for decision-makers. Those recommendations are: More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On A New Book On The Leaky Homes Scandal

We all know that journalism is short of cash and under pressure from the speed, brevity and clickbait pressures of the 24/7 news cycle… but hey, given the right subject and a sufficiently stubborn journalist, it can still surpass most of the works of the academic historians... More>>

Regulation: Review Finds NZTA Road Safety Failings

The independent review, carried out by consultant agency MartinJenkins, lists at least 10 reasons for the failures including the agency being focused on customer service at the expense of its policing functions. More>>

ALSO:

Rod Carr: Climate Change Commission Chair-Designate Announced

Climate Change Minister James Shaw has today announced the appointment of Dr Rod Carr as Chair-designate for the Climate Change Commission. More>>

ALSO:

Compliance Complaints: 'Putting Right' Holidays Act Underpayment In Health

The Government is putting right a decade’s worth of underpayment to nurses, doctors and other health workers, says Health Minister Dr David Clark. More>>

ALSO:

IPCA: Disasterous Police Pursuit, Excessive Use Of Dogs

At no stage did Police follow the correct procedure for the commencement of a pursuit... A Police dog handler used his dog to help with the arrest of two of the young people. One suffered injuries resulting in his hospitalisation, and the Authority found that the use of the dog was an excessive use of force. More>>

ALSO:

‘Hard Place To Be Happy’: Report On Youth Residential Care

Children’s Commissioner Andrew Becroft says the report, A Hard Place to be Happy, contains important challenges from children and young people, aged 9 to 17, about their experiences in care and protection residences. “I found this report extremely difficult to read, and I think most New Zealanders would too.” More>>

Africa And Middle East Refugees: 'Family Link' Restriction Removed

The founder of the Double the Quota campaign has applauded the coalition government for Friday’s announcement that a discriminatory policy would be removed. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 