Young New Zealand Women Do Not Feel Equal

11 October 2019

Just one in three young Kiwi women feel they have equal opportunities to their male peers and that their opinions are valued by society, a YWCA survey has shown – and not a single question in the survey got a pass mark.

“These are disappointing statistics to see on the International Day of the Girl - however it makes us even more determined to improve them,” says Dellwyn Stuart, CEO of The YWCA Auckland.

“Young women need equal opportunities and an equal voice to succeed, and to be truly heard, valued and represented in every part of society – at home, school, work and sport. We want to see women succeed in every area.”

The Y undertook the research using Stickybeak, to gain greater up-to-the-minute understanding of the issues facing young women in New Zealand, and to be able to focus their advocacy work on areas that need the most attention. The online survey had 210 responses from women aged 18-24, who answered questions on opportunity, access, representation and recognition.

“Unfortunately, the data backs up similar experiences and attitudes we hear of when speaking with young women in person daily and in our annual qualitative research,” says Ms Stuart.

“It shows there is a lot more work to do to support a gender equal future. Changing that status quo is what we are determined to do through our advocacy and change programmes such as the GenderTick accreditation and networking events like our new YWCA After Five speaker series, which features inspiring speakers from different sectors.

“We are also finalising a project that will see us put our full energy into supporting and celebrating those remarkable women who inspire others to grasp opportunities and find their voice.

“We will be relentless in our purpose because none of us are equal until all of us are.”

The survey results come on the back of the recent backlash following teenager Greta Thunberg’s impassioned speech to the UN Climate Change Summit.

“We want young women in New Zealand to feel that their views and challenges are valued by society and we want them to feel safe to speak out on the issues that are important to them.”



