Sonny Fatupaito - Response to Minister of Police

10 OCTOBER 2019

President Waikato Mongrel Mob Kingdom Chapter - Sonny Fatupaito - Response to Minister of Police - Stuart Nash

In response to the comments made by the Minister of Police, Stuart Nash this week, that “he did not buy into PR stunts such as a patched women’s chapter or the Mongrel Mob guarding mosques”, the President of the Waikato Mongrel Mob Kingdom Sonny Fatupaito and Mana Wahine leader Paula Ormsby have clarified on multiple occasions that women will not be wearing back patches. Not once was patching ever mentioned and Nash is misleading the public with inaccurate comments.

In relation to his comments surrounding the guarding of Jamia Masjid Mosque in Hamilton we have Kingdom Mongrel Mob members and families who are Muslim and reached out for our support. It was only natural that we responded in a loving and supportive manner to aid this part of our community during such a traumatic time. Nash’s comments that this was a PR stunt are not only untrue, they are hurtful and disrespectful not only to our own Whānau, but to a mourning Muslim community throughout New Zealand and abroad.

Regarding further clarity around guns and the handing over of weapons, the Mongrel Mob Kingdom are in engagements with Police Liaison Officers and are clear in our understanding of the gun amnesty. Members were advised to hand in their weapons if they were of the military style. A relinquishment, under the new legislation, was agreed to, or if a legitimate firearms licence was not held. Fatupaito further advised members that any non-compliance was on their own shoulders if they were found to be in breach of the new legislation.

Fatupaito is concerned about the statements coming from the Beehive, in which it is to be noted that there is a pointed focus on gangs with a predominantly brown membership. He is aware that Kingdom members may become the focus of law enforcement without legal, proper, reasonable and legitimate reason or purpose. Fatupaito is aware through his own sources that there is a burgeoning white rights movement which seems to be emboldened by the rhetoric and hate speech, spewed out by the Hobson’s Pledge group, under the leadership of Don Brash, and the recent and tragic events of the Christchurch Mosque shootings. One must remember that all of the mass shootings of note in New Zealand are perpetrated by white males. If not for racism, how is it that a group of 'white' nature does not get the same air time? Such is the reality of white rights groups and their white privilege, known by the authorities in New Zealand, as far back as the 2007 Tuhoe police raids.

This anti-gang rhetoric is an attempt to introduce draconian laws such as the R.I.C.O. laws in America and the V.L.A.D. laws in Australia. Fatupaito believes that the Whole-of-Government Action Plan to Reduce the Harms caused by New Zealand Adult Gangs and Transnational Crime Groups introduced in 2014 by the National government, is a move to follow international trends. These laws do not just affect gang members but the general populous at large. The New Zealand public are now increasingly becoming aware that laws such as these are an attempt to systematically dismantle human rights of a marginalised citizenship of a supposedly democratic country.

ends

