Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Think Of Us - School Strike 4 Climate NZ

Friday, 11 October 2019, 5:41 pm
Press Release: School Strike 4 Climate

170,000 New Zealanders took to the streets on September 27th to demand an ambitious Zero Carbon Bill with cross party consensus. School Strike 4 Climate NZ (SS4C NZ) say, "Our fate is now in the hands of the politicians. They must #ThinkOfUs while they make the most important decision of our lives".

The Zero Carbon Bill, currently entering its next phase, is one of the best shots we have at working towards climate justice, and building a framework for the urgent and meaningful action needed in Aotearoa and around the world, say SS4C NZ.

As the Bill moves through Parliament, SS4C NZ are calling on our NZ elected leaders to think of us. Think of their children. Think of the 170,000 people who went on strike for climate justice. Think of those in the Pacific, on the front lines of climate change right now. Think of the many businesses who are stepping up and showing leadership in reducing emissions.

"We need those in power to #ThinkOfUs during this incredibly important moment in history," says Lucy Gray from School Strike 4 Climate NZ." To our MPs, we say which side of history would you like to be on? When you’re talking to grandkids about this period of time, will you be able to tell them you did everything in your power to protect their right to a future? Think of us, the rangatahi. Think of us, the children of this planet. What kind of world do you want to pass on?" says Maia McRoberts from SS4C Auckland.

Wellington SS4C organiser, Oli Morphew’s, message to NZ politicians is "3.5% of Aotearoa's population used their voices last week, so let those words stay in your mind over the next few weeks. it's your responsibility to represent us while we are silenced".

The Zero Carbon Bill has four key components: it sets a target for New Zealand to be carbon-zero by 2050, apart from methane emissions, which are set to reduce 24-47 per cent below 2017 levels by 2050; establishes an independent climate commission to provide expert advice and monitoring to Governments; sets a series of emissions budgets to act as stepping stones towards the long-term target; and requires the Government to develop and implement policies for climate change adaptation and mitigation.

As the bill goes through its second reading, SS4C NZ ask members of Parliament to "#ThinkOfUs".


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from School Strike 4 Climate on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Nicky Hager: SIS Unlawfully Targeted Journalist For NZDF

The Acting Inspector General of Intelligence and Security has upheld a complaint by investigative journalist Nicky Hager against the New Zealand Security Intelligence Service for unlawfully attempting to uncover his journalistic sources.

The complaint related to events that followed the release of Mr Hager’s 2011 book, Other Peoples Wars. That book concerned New Zealand’s military and intelligence activity in Iraq and Afghanistan. It was the first time the likelihood of civilian casualties during Operation Burnham was raised in public. More>>

 
 

Could Do Better: Post-Sroubek Review Of Deportation Info

Ms Tremain acknowledges that the review highlighted some aspects of the process that can be improved and makes five main recommendations to strengthen the existing processes for preparing files for decision-makers. Those recommendations are: More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On A New Book On The Leaky Homes Scandal

We all know that journalism is short of cash and under pressure from the speed, brevity and clickbait pressures of the 24/7 news cycle… but hey, given the right subject and a sufficiently stubborn journalist, it can still surpass most of the works of the academic historians... More>>

Regulation: Review Finds NZTA Road Safety Failings

The independent review, carried out by consultant agency MartinJenkins, lists at least 10 reasons for the failures including the agency being focused on customer service at the expense of its policing functions. More>>

ALSO:

Rod Carr: Climate Change Commission Chair-Designate Announced

Climate Change Minister James Shaw has today announced the appointment of Dr Rod Carr as Chair-designate for the Climate Change Commission. More>>

ALSO:

Compliance Complaints: 'Putting Right' Holidays Act Underpayment In Health

The Government is putting right a decade’s worth of underpayment to nurses, doctors and other health workers, says Health Minister Dr David Clark. More>>

ALSO:

IPCA: Disasterous Police Pursuit, Excessive Use Of Dogs

At no stage did Police follow the correct procedure for the commencement of a pursuit... A Police dog handler used his dog to help with the arrest of two of the young people. One suffered injuries resulting in his hospitalisation, and the Authority found that the use of the dog was an excessive use of force. More>>

ALSO:

‘Hard Place To Be Happy’: Report On Youth Residential Care

Children’s Commissioner Andrew Becroft says the report, A Hard Place to be Happy, contains important challenges from children and young people, aged 9 to 17, about their experiences in care and protection residences. “I found this report extremely difficult to read, and I think most New Zealanders would too.” More>>

Africa And Middle East Refugees: 'Family Link' Restriction Removed

The founder of the Double the Quota campaign has applauded the coalition government for Friday’s announcement that a discriminatory policy would be removed. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 