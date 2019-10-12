Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Māori Party select Debbie Ngarewa-Packer

Saturday, 12 October 2019, 6:14 pm
Press Release: The Maori Party

Māori Party select Debbie Ngarewa-Packer to win back Te Tai Hauāuru


The Māori Party has selected Debbie Ngarewa-Packer to win back the Te Tai Hauāuru seat in next year’s general election, it announced at its AGM in Whangaehu today.

Ngarewa-Packer (Ngāti Ruanui, Ngā Ruahine and Ngā Rauru) is CEO of Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Ruanui and a former Deputy Mayor of South Taranaki District Council. Ngarewa-Packer was selected unopposed, with the unanimous support of all Māori Party branches in Te Tai Hauāuru and endorsed at the national AGM.

“Debbie is a phenomenal leader who is the right person to win back Te Tai Hauāuru” said Māori Party President Che Wilson. “This Government’s actions on issues such as Oranga Tamariki and Ihumātao show how desperately our people need an independent kaupapa Māori voice in Parliament. Debbie is that voice. She is ready to hit the ground running as a fierce advocate for our people,” said Mr Wilson. Ngarewa-Packer is a grassroots activist and environmental campaigner, who has more than two decades experience in governance, executive management and iwi leadership.

Ngarewa-Packer is best known in recent years for mobilising the local community in the campaign against seabed mining off the South Taranaki coast. “It is a huge honour to have been selected as the Māori Party candidate for Te Tai Hauāuru, and to continue fighting for our people,” said Debbie Ngarewa-Packer. “I have demonstrated throughout my career that I can deliver real change. Our people have the solutions to our own problems. We need a representative who will fight for our solutions, every moment of every day,” said Ms Ngarewa-Packer. “As a mother and grandmother, I am unwavering in my resolve that they deserve better. Finishing 12 IronMaori marathons is nothing compared to the run for our life we must enter to carve out a strong future for all our mokopuna to thrive”.

As CEO of Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Ruanui, Ngarewa-Packer has developed free health care services, tackled digital equity head on, developed leadership opportunities for young people, and been an outspoken voice for South Taranaki on the national stage.

Former roles:

• CEO of Te Reo Irirangi o Taranaki

• Executive member for Te Whakaruruhau o Ngā Reo Irirangi Māori

• Member of the Māori Economic Development Advisory Board.

She is currently a director for Tui Ora Health Ltd, Homecare Medical Ltd, and a member of the Indigenous Women's Business Network.


