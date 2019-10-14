Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Record number of new mayors and young members revealed

Monday, 14 October 2019, 4:16 pm
Press Release: Local Government NZ

Voters in the 2019 local elections have elected the largest number of new mayors in 30 years, with 26 candidates set to don mayoral chains for the first time later this month.

This injection of new blood into the sector has been mirrored in other areas, with record numbers of younger candidates and women joining local bodies across the country.

“The number of new mayors really challenges the narrative that incumbents can pretty much walk back into office,” says LGNZ Principal Policy Advisor Dr Mike Reid.

A preliminary count reveals the number of elected members under 40 years of age has increased by at least a third.

In particular, the cohort under 30 has doubled. At 18 years of age, the youngest is School Strike 4 Climate Organiser and now Kāpiti Coast District Councillor, Sophie Handford, while Rotorua Lakes and Nelson City voters have each elected a 19-year-old representative on their councils – Fisher Wang and Rohan O'Neill-Stevens.

Early analysis has also revealed an increase in under 40s on rural and regional councils, reflecting increased youth concern around environmental issues and climate change.

“Young people are thinking globally and acting locally, and recognise that standing for and getting involved with council is one of the best ways to make positive change in their communities.”

The number of women in local government appears to be up, but will need to be confirmed once all members are sworn in. However, the number of women winning mayoralties has increased to 20, up from 13 at the last election.

Standout areas for women on council include the Hawke’s Bay region, where four out of five mayors are women, the East Coast, where three of the five councils have new female mayors and Wellington City Council where 64% of the elected members are women. Currently, 38% of elected members are women.

“The number of women wearing the mayoral chains has increased, and early indications suggests the number across councils, community boards and local boards will too.”

Similarly, while the Wairoa District Council has confirmed that five of their six councillors are of Māori descent, demographic and ethnic information for all elected members will only be known once members disclose this information after they are sworn in.

The average voter turnout at territorial authorities across the country was 48.3%. The 20 councils with the highest voter turnout were:

1. Chatham Islands Council - 68.8%

2. Westland District Council - 63.90%

3. Grey District Council - 63.1%

4. Kaikoura District Council - 61.3%

5. Mackenzie District Council - 60.5%

6. Hurunui District Council - 57.1%

7. Buller District Council 56.9%

8. Carterton District Council - 56.3%

9. Central Otago District Council - 56.2%

10. South Wairarapa District Council - 55.6%

11. Ashburton District Council - 55.0%

12. Timaru District Council - 55.0%

13. Horowhenua District Council - 54.5%

14. Central Hawke's Bay District Council - 54.5%

15. Waitaki District Council - 54.3%

16. Thames-Coromandel District Council - 53.60

17. Invercargill City Council - 53.0%

18. Opotiki District Council - 53.0%

19. Waitomo District Council - 52.6%

20. Taupo District Council - 52.1%

