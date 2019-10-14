No transparency in National Policy on Urban Development



Everyone needs to be concerned about the draft National Policy Statement

on Urban Development that the Ministry for the Environment has released.

It is incompatible with the spirit of transparency and inclusiveness.

Those living in inner-city neighbourhoods need to be particularly concerned.

The summary that has been released (seeking submissions by 11 October) is

so general that it diverts attention from substantive issues. Examples

are compromising the definition of amenity values and allowing unnotified

high rise, high density development before new district plans are in

place. Little if anything has been discussed by the media.

The complexity and technocratic nature of the document is a further

barrier to both the media and the general public realising its

implications. There are acronyms galore. One overriding impression is

that those so far involved in drafting the document have an overwhelming

faith in the ability of the market to resolve the impediments to creating

adequate housing for all New Zealanders.

Other Ministries must be consulted, and the deadline for submissions must

be extended to February to enable the public to find out the implications

of these proposals and to contribute to achieving a more balanced national

policy statement.

This is an issue that calls for close scrutiny by the media. It will

require serious drilling down. It abounds with obfuscations and the

undisclosed.



