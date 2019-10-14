Inquiry into Operation Burnham reporting date extension

Inquiry into Operation Burnham Media Update - Minute No 21 re reporting date extension

The Inquiry has today published Minute No 21. This Minute sets out how the Inquiry intends to proceed given that the Attorney-General the Hon David Parker has agreed to extend the Inquiry’s reporting date by three months to 31 March 2020.

The relevant Inquiry Q&A has been updated as follows:

When is the Inquiry expected to report back and what is its budget?

Under the Terms of Reference announced in April 2018, the Inquiry was due to provisionally report back within 12 months of its establishment. Cabinet agreed a budget of $2 million at that time. Late last year the Inquiry requested an extension and additional budget after deciding on the process it had determined for its investigation. As a result, Cabinet has granted an extension for the Inquiry to report back to 31 December 2019 and agreed an additional $5 million in funding to allow it to complete its work.

As has been signalled in Progress Reports the Inquiry has experienced delays that have contributed to the need for a short extension. An extension to 31 March 2020 was granted by Attorney-General the Hon David Parker in October 2019. The Inquiry will complete its work within the existing budget.

How will the new reporting date of 31 March 2020 impact on the Inquiry?

Minute 21 sets out how the Inquiry intends to proceed. Following the completion of the process of hearing evidence and reviewing documents, the Inquiry will produce a draft report to be provided to core participants in early December 2019 on a confidential basis. Core participants will be able to provide submissions on any aspect whether from a natural justice perspective or otherwise. They will have the opportunity to speak to their submissions at private hearings in late January 2020.





