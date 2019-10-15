Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Union movement launches Framework for good Fair Pay law

Tuesday, 15 October 2019, 8:14 am
Press Release: New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

Tuesday 15 October 2019

Union movement launches Framework for good Fair Pay Agreement law


The Council of Trade Unions has today released its report - Fair Pay Agreements: A Framework for Fairness. The report details the six key principles needed for Fair Pay Agreements to deliver real change for working people, and democratic agreements that the union movement can support.

Richard Wagstaff, CTU President, is very clear about what it will take to ensure Fair Pay Agreements are true to their name; fair. "The work on designing good Fair Pay Agreements has already largely been done by the Government’s Joint Working Group of unions and business," he said. " The Labour Party have pledged their commitment to Fair Pay Agreements, but action is needed to turn the concept into reality."

"This framework ensures agreements will cover all people working in an industry or sector, and provide them a real voice through their unions to collectively negotiate their pay and conditions like leave, overtime, training and hours of work. It ensures good employers will not be disadvantaged by a minority of exploitative employers. It will give independent arbitrators the power to resolve any disagreements in a way that is flexible enough to address the uncertain future of work. Finally, any agreed Fair Pay Agreements need to be final, and not subject to unnecessary further hurdles or dilution."

"We already have a working example of an industry-wide type settlement in the Kristine Bartlett equal pay deal for people working in care and support roles. Fair Pay Agreements similarly give absolute clarity over agreed minimum terms and conditions across a whole industry or sector."

"Fair Pay Agreements will make work better for many people, while returning a fairer share of the wealth working Kiwis generate. Too many working people in low paid industries like cleaning, security and supermarkets struggle to make ends meet. Fair Pay Agreements prevent unscrupulous employers undercutting others in the industry and creating a race to the bottom."

"Working people need this Coalition Government to deliver on their promises. We all know what is needed to make good Fair Pay Agreement law - the work has been done. Now is the time for action," Wagstaff said.

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi brings together over 350,000 New Zealand union members in 40 affiliated unions. We are the united voice for working people and their families in New Zealand.

