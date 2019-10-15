Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Independent Māori Statutory Board Appointments

Tuesday, 15 October 2019, 3:47 pm
Press Release: Independent Maori Statutory Board

Selection Body for Independent Māori Statutory Board

Media Release

15 October 2019


The nine members for the next three year term of the Independent Māori Statutory Board (IMSB) for Auckland have been appointed by the statutory Selection Body. Their appointments begin on 1 November 2019 and continue to 31 October 2022.

Mana Whenua representatives

David Taipari

Liane Ngamane

Glenn Wilcox

Renata Blair

Josie Smith

Karen Wilson

Terrence (Mook) Hohneck

Matāwaka representatives

Tau Henare

Tony Kake


Martin Cleave, Chair of the Selection Body, said the body is excited by the combination of excellence and leadership represented by the group selected for the next term of the IMSB.

“The comprehensive process undertaken has resulted in high calibre representation for the Mana Whenua and Matāwaka of Tāmaki Makaurau,” Cleave says.

“It is fundamental to the role of the IMSB that it promotes the issues of significance for the Mana Whenua and Matāwaka of Tāmaki and ensures Auckland Council acts in accordance with Te Tiriti o Waitangi. Those appointed for this term of the IMSB certainly have all the necessary skills and the Selection Body is confident they will serve all Māori of Tāmaki Makaurau well over the next three years.”

The IMSB acts to ensure Auckland Council takes into account the view of Māori in Tāmaki Makaurau when making decisions. The board works to improve Māori wellbeing and development for the benefit of all New Zealanders, particularly everyone who lives in, or visits, Tāmaki Makaurau.

The Local Government (Auckland Council) Act 2009 provides for the appointment of a board to promote issues of significance for Mana Whenua and Matāwaka of Tāmaki Makaurau.

For more information on the Independent Māori Statutory Board, see www.imsb.maori.nz

ENDS


