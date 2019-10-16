The Te Ture Whenua Maori Amendment Bill opens for submission

The Māori Affairs Committee is calling for submissions on the Te Ture Whenua Maori (Succession, Dispute Resolution, and Related Matters) Amendment Bill.

The bill seeks to ensure that law governing Māori land works better for whānau. It aims to do this by reducing the complexity and compliance requirements that Māori encounter when they enter a court process regarding Māori land.

The bill includes a number of amendments to the Te Ture Whenua Maori Act 1993. The Act provides a legislative framework for Māori land tenure by supporting owners of Māori land to retain, develop and use their land.

The amendments aim to:

• simplify the succession process

• establish a dispute resolution process based on tikanga Māori

• improve the way the Māori Land Court functions

• improve Māori housing tenure.

Tell the Māori Affairs Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by midnight on Tuesday 26 November 2019.

For more details about the bill:

• Read the full content of the bill

• Get more details about the bill

• What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?

• Follow the committee’s Facebook page for updates





© Scoop Media

