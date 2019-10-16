Have your say on rates rebate applications

The Social Services and Community Committee is seeking submissions on the Rates Rebate (Statutory Declarations) Amendment Bill.

This bill aims to improve the process of applying for rates rebates. It proposes:

• Removing the requirement to make a statutory declaration when applying for a rates rebate to improve the accessibility of the application process.

• Replacing that requirement with a requirement for authorities to verify the application in a way approved by the Secretary for Local Government

• Allowing authorities to design application forms for rates rebates.

Tell the Social Services and Community Committee what you think

Make your submission on the bill by midnight on 27 November 2019.

For more details about Rates Rebate (Statutory Declarations) Amendment Bill:

• Read the full contents of the bill

• Get more details about the bill

• Follow the committee’s Facebook page for updates





