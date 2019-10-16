Have your say on rates rebate applications
Wednesday, 16 October 2019, 5:04 pm
Press Release: Social Services and Community Committee
The Social Services and Community Committee is seeking
submissions on the Rates Rebate (Statutory Declarations)
Amendment Bill.
This bill aims to improve the
process of applying for rates rebates. It proposes:
•
Removing the requirement to make a statutory declaration
when applying for a rates rebate to improve the
accessibility of the application process.
•
Replacing that requirement with a requirement for
authorities to verify the application in a way approved by
the Secretary for Local Government
• Allowing
authorities to design application forms for rates
rebates.
Tell the Social Services and
Community Committee what you think
Make your
submission on the bill by midnight on 27 November
2019.
For more details about Rates Rebate
(Statutory Declarations) Amendment Bill:
•
Read the full contents of the bill
• Get more
details about the bill
• Follow the committee’s
Facebook page for
updates
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Campbell on: the local body election result in Wellington
For obvious reasons, politics is more of a big deal in the capital city than anywhere else in the country. Even so, fewer than four in ten eligible voters bothered to vote in Saturday’s local body elections in Wellington (turnout 39.66%).
Even less was felt to be at stake this time around than in 2016, when 45% of the electorate voted Justin Lester into the mayoralty.
To put it mildly, the Lester-led Council failed to live up to expectations. Lester will be remembered mainly for the fact that somehow, he managed to lose this election. . More>>